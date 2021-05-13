After experiencing setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Kansas solar car team unveiled their first solar car, Astra, on the lawn of Learned Engineering Expansion Phase 2 Wednesday. KU Solar Car expects to compete in this year’s Formula Sun Grand Prix, a solar car race that universities across the country participate in.
KU Solar Car’s program director Michael Srimongkolkul, a senior from Leawood, organized the club in 2017 along with fellow engineering students Zachary Hall and Lance Erickson. For about two years, the club focused on research and fundraising for their project.
“Right now we're just working on finishing the mechanical components, like getting our suspension all together and mounted,” Srimongkolkul said. “Optimistically, I'd say right now we're probably about 70% done. We certainly run into challenges, but we’ve managed to come on top of most of them, and we’re still tracking to get to competition this summer.”
Last year, KU Solar Car was prepared to compete in the 2020 Formula Sun Grand Prix, until it was cancelled due to COVID-19. The team has focused on manufacturing the components of the solar car over the last two semesters.
At the unveiling event, different components of the car were displayed for the public to observe, including the chassis, or framework, of the car. The solar arrays that will power the car were also displayed.
Zack Howard, an engineering senior from Kansas City, said the team is always in the manufacturing phase when it comes to the solar arrays.
“We’re trying to get 45 arrays, we have about half of it done,” Howard said. “This is KU’s first solar car, so a lot of this is trial and error. We’ve definitely improved our process.”
The Formula Sun Grand Prix is a qualifying event for the American Solar Challenge, a cross-country race where teams try to get their solar car from point A to point B. Since the Formula Sun Grand Prix will be the team’s first race, most members are hopeful that the car makes one lap around the track successfully.
“Our goal is just to compete at the Formula Sun Grand Prix because it's a lot less intense than trying to do [the American Solar Challenge],” Srimongkolkul said. “Just to be able to be on the track and do one lap is insanely good, most people never get to that point.”
KU Solar Car is made up of about 35 team members who come from different areas of engineering, as well as other majors. Mackenzie Marco, who studies mechanical engineering and is the treasurer for the team, said it is like being in a big family.
“It’s a great way to pull a bunch of different types of engineering together,” Marco said. “It’s also a really great opportunity for engineering students to jump in and get hands-on work.”
Srimongkolkul also believes that part of KU Solar Car’s mission is to provide students with hands-on experiences that they may not get in the classroom.
“The second part of our mission, at least for me, is to promote outreach for sustainable technology, like renewable, zero emissions transportation, because that’s a very important problem that people need to be aware of these days,” Srimongkolkul said. “What we want to do is bring the car to all kinds of events, like basketball games, parades or schools, to show them how the car works and how important this kind of technology is.”
Although Srimongkolkul graduates this year, he said KU Solar Car and its mission will continue. The team plans to start developing a new car in about two or three years, while also working to improve their current car. In the meantime, Srimongkolkul said it is important for the team to get recognition for the work they have done so far, which is why they hold events like the unveiling.
“Because of COVID there's been kind of a disconnect or people haven't been aware of what student organizations have been doing,” Srimongkolkul said. “We've had the lucky opportunity to be able to be active, and we’d like to get students and faculty possibly interested in joining the team or learning more about it.”
The Formula Sun Grand Prix will take place at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka from July 27 to Aug. 2.