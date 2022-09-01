Todd Wilkerson, assistant teaching professor and undergraduate program director for the KU Sport Management department, has died at 39.
Wilkerson joined the University’s faculty back in April 2022. Before joining, he completed his Ph.D. at the University of Arkansas and graduated with honors.
Since April, Wilkerson had connected with countless students, professors and faculty on campus. Wilkerson’s colleague and friend Steve Dittmore, the associate dean at Baldwin Wallace University’s school of natural sciences, said in a Twitter post he had learned of his friend’s passing.
“He worked hard and was kind to everyone with whom he came in contact," Dittmore said. "We spoke often, even a few days ago. He was so happy to be on faculty at [the KU Sport Management department]. Condolences to his family and his students.”
While Wilkerson attended the University of Arkansas, he contributed to a project called The Battle of First Generation Student-Athletes. This program seeks to help first-generation student-athletes acclimate to the college campus setting and advance their careers. He continued to contribute to this program up until his death.