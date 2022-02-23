A University of Kansas Public Safety Office spokesperson said on Wednesday that it had found a KU staff member dead at the Multidisciplinary Research Building.
The 59-year-old male staff member, who the spokesperson declined to name, was found by police unattended at 9:46 p.m Tuesday. The spokesperson said that the police did not suspect foul play.
“We have no reason to believe he died of anything other than natural causes,” Deputy Chief James Druen said in an email.
No other information about the incident was available at the time of publication.