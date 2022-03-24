A bill requiring an offender’s registration as a sex offender for breach of privacy violations, like secretly filming someone in a store’s dressing room, is currently being debated in the Kansas Legislature.
Senate Bill 385 is expected to reach Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk within a week, proponents of the legislation said. A University of Kansas student is among these supporters, and is part of a movement to protect victims of sexually-motivated breach of privacy.
Emily Lang, a sophomore from Leawood, started her journey as an advocate in October 2017. While shopping with friends at Oak Park Mall, Lang noticed a phone with the camera facing up underneath the fitting room partition. She took a photo of the phone, which was later used as evidence in her court case.
Lang notified her parents about the situation, and her dad, Jay Lang, arrived at the mall alongside the police. They were unable to do anything immediately, but in April 2018 police tracked Lang’s offender to Joplin, Missouri.
Lang read her victim impact statement in court. Her offender was initially sentenced to 18 months of probation and 15 years on the sex offender registry, according to the reporter in Shawnee Mission South’s student newspaper, which covered Lang’s case. However, after reoffending one day after the hearing, the offender was sentenced to jail time with work release.
“I’ve been greeted with nothing but support,” Lang said. “In my case I’ve been very involved, but for the victims who don’t wish to be, there are so many people who are so passionate and willing to speak on their behalf and sit in the courtroom.”
Lang’s network of advocates stretches wide, and includes former KSHB-TV anchor Christa Dubill. While grocery shopping in 2016, Dubill discovered a man taking pictures up her skirt. She took a photo of him, which was used as evidence in her case. She was initially unsure about pursuing a court case.
“Then, [the district attorney] found that the guy had a previous record of being accused of doing the same thing out in California,” Dubill said. “It was also in a grocery store, but [the victim] didn’t have enough evidence. So at that point, I decided to do it and move forward with the trial because I wanted to do it for the other woman.”
Dubill talked about her experience on KSHB-TV where other community members became aware about the problem. This included Lang’s mom, who messaged Dubill on Facebook the same day of the mall incident.
“When her mom reached out, I remember feeling all the same things that her mom must have been feeling,” Dubill said. “I was mad for her, I was protective of her, I was frustrated that it happened to another person. I was just proud of her for thinking in that moment to take a picture.”
Dubill gave Lang advice on how to deal with the situation. From her mentorship, a network of other victims began to grow. This group decided action needed to be taken, in the form of a law that would address this specific type of sex offense.
In 2020, as a result of talks with Lang, Dubill and others, former Sen. Julia Lynn, R-Olathe, sponsored a bill that requires registration as a sex offender for the crime of breach of privacy.
However, COVID-19 brought development to a halt, as the Kansas Statehouse shut down mid-session.
“I was definitely disappointed for it to get stuck on the calendar, especially when there was so much support,” Lang said. “Everything was put on pause, not just this.”
In 2021, Lang contacted Sen. Kellie Warren, R-Leawood, who was supportive of reviving the bill in the next legislative session.
“I was really excited to have Senator [Kellie] Warren’s support and get it back on the agenda,” Lang said.
Lang, Dubill, and other women who have been victims of sexually-motivated breach of privacy provided testimony for the legislature. Lang’s father, Jay Lang, said he was proud of his daughter for mentoring other women through this process.
“Everyone reacts to this differently,” Mr. Lang said. “Some young women want to forget this happened, others want to fight, others are somewhere in between, some are still finding their voice. I’m very proud of her for continuing to advocate for others.”
Dubill said nobody can plan for something like this to happen. She added that her advocacy has led her to connect with others who have experienced the same thing.
“I think we all feel a little stronger together,” Dubill said. “When we went to testify, we had some other girls join us who never planned on this, didn’t seek this out, but have joined in the fight to change the law because they’re more aware of the outdated law.”
So far, SB 385 passed in the Senate, and moved into the House, where the Committee on Corrections and Juvenile Justice worked through the bill. The committee voted to add an amendment to the bill to merge with a separate bill that requires sex offender registration for internet trading of child pornography.
“Oftentimes, when bills are supported by a lot of people, it’s easy to bundle things together,” Rep. Fred Patton said, R-Topeka, chair of the House Judiciary Committee. “It shouldn’t have any impact on whether or not 385 passes.”
The bill did not meet the House’s calendar deadline on Wednesday, and will be introduced in a conference committee next week in order to become law.
“That doesn’t mean the bill is dead, but we have to get creative, and I have a plan to do that,” Patton said. “Next week, we start conferencing with the Senate. If [a bill] passes in [the House or Senate] you can put it in a conference committee report, and take it back to both chambers. My plan is that we find a way to put this in a conference committee report. Hopefully next week, we have a bill that goes to the governor’s desk.”
Rep. Dennis “Boog” Highberger, D-Lawrence, said he believes Kansas has the most overly broad sex offender registry in the country, and supports lesser punishment for those convicted of these crimes.
“I’ve been interested in trying to make our registry more fair and manageable,” Highberger said.
The 2021 report from the Kansas Department of Corrections found in 2017 the overall recidivism rate for sex offenders was about 35%, down from the 2013 rate of about 41%. Nationally, the Office of Justice Programs points to a study from 2009 which found the recidivism rate for a sex crime rearrest was almost 4% over one year, and almost 11% over five years.
Highberger said despite his desire to reform the registry system, he is supportive of SB 385, as the testimony provided highlighted a high recidivism rate.
“[Low recidivism] did not seem to be the case for the people who were convicted of the privacy violations, because some of these individuals had committed an offense hundreds of times,” Highberger said. “That was another thing that led me to be willing to support it.”
Dubill said it became clear during testimony that several members of the legislature didn’t realize that so many women faced this issue. Lang also said she believes it’s important for people like her to provide testimony.
“Having a couple of teenage girls come and testify I think speaks volumes to senators to whom it might not even occur is an issue,” Lang said.
Lang said since being at KU, she has connected with other girls who have experienced the same type of violation, but never felt able to come forward with their story.
“Pledging a sorority of 250 women, just being able to have a platform in a setting to raise awareness is really valuable,” Lang said. “Once I got to college, I found out one of my friends was a victim of this kind of crime. She was upskirted in the parking lot [of a Kansas City QuikTrip].”
Dubill is hopeful that the bill will become law, on behalf of the women who have testified in its favor.
“It just makes me proud. At this point, I’m more doing this for the girls. I'll be proud of us for making the change,” Dubill said.
Mr. Lang said this bill is a positive first step in addressing this type of crime, and noted the pride he has in his daughter.
“Emily’s been a role model for others, to take something traumatic and make something good out of it,” Mr. Lang said. “Emily’s a determined young woman. When she sets something in her mind, she’s on it.”