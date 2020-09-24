With the deadline for individuals to respond to the 2020 U.S. census approaching, student leaders at the University of Kansas are urging students to fill out the Census so the communities surrounding the university can receive appropriate funding and political representation.
The census helps lawmakers determine how much political representation individual communities receive, KU Student Senate Government Relations Director Logan Stenseng said.
“[The census] translates into how many districts for the Kansas House of Representatives and Senate and the [U.S. house] congressional district each community gets,” Stenseng said.
Taken every 10 years, the census is also the “official record you exist,” KU political science professor Patrick Miller said.
“Each American is worth thousands of dollars to their community if they’re counted by the census,” Miller said. “If you’re not counted in the census, you are invisible to the government in many ways.”
The deadline to complete the census is Sept. 30.
Originally, the deadline was Oct. 31, but it was moved up by the Census Bureau in August. Nationwide, the decision to shorten the time period in which people could fill out the census raised concerns there would be an undercount among underrepresented communities.
“It was really concerning to us that the census count got shortened,” Stenseng said. “It really limited our ability to plan.”
Student Senate has encouraged students to fill out the census. As a result of the pandemic, many of their efforts have been forced online.
“Our biggest focus has been through social media,” Stenseng said. “I’ve been working with [Student Senate Communications Director Mariam Rice] on producing and rolling out informational graphics and other educational materials.”
For the first time, college students in Kansas will be counted for the census in the college town in which they live. The change comes after voters in Kansas ended a decades-long rule that required college students to be counted in their hometown instead of their college town.
“It is very important that students at our local universities participate and are counted in Douglas County,” according to information about the census on Douglas County’s website.
Students who live in KU's student housing on campus are counted through administrative records and do not need to fill out a census form themselves, according to the Institute for Policy and Social Research at KU.
Individuals can fill out the census at 2020census.gov.