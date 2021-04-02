After student organizations at the University of Kansas had to cancel their celebrations last year due to social-distancing guidelines, many of these groups are finding creative ways to celebrate their religious holidays during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jewish holiday of Passover began on March 27, and KU Hillel, an organization for Jewish students and community members, held their Seder over Zoom. The Passover Seder is a meal that marks the beginning of Passover. Rabbi Neal Schuster, senior Jewish educator at Hillel, said it was not the same experience as doing it in person, but it was better than no interaction at all. Hillel has also held virtual activities throughout the week of Passover, including a matzah pizza party over Zoom.
“We decided to do it online because it’s not really safe to do it in person right now, even if we had an outdoor space,” Schuster said. “Our feeling is, you get a bunch of people together, and you’re eating, it’s not a good idea. We’ve seen COVID-19 and exposure scares go in waves through the community, and we are really dedicated to being safe in all of our practices.”
The Hindu festival Holi, also known as the “Festival of Colors,” was on March 28 this year, but the KU South Asian Student Association decided to postpone their celebration until April 23, mostly due to weather concerns.
“This year is kind of different due to COVID-19,” SASA President Sri Veerisetti said. “Holi is traditionally close-knit, and there can be a lot of people in a packed area. In April, we’re having a pick-up zone where we’ll provide anyone with Holi kits, and the kit includes powder, a glow stick, and a pamphlet about what Holi is. It’s basically a way for people to celebrate on their own time."
The St. Lawrence Catholic Campus Center is holding in-person services all week leading up to Easter Sunday. They are operating within the Douglas County health mandates, which include allowing a 50% capacity, social distancing, and mask-wearing.
“We're thrilled with the turnout, but it's probably 50% of what we would normally have since we're operating at 50% capacity of our building,” said Father Mitchel Zimmerman, director and chaplain of the church. “We’re meant to be together, since we have the sacraments and a physical way of being together, and for us to live is to be in relationship with God.”
KU’s Muslim Student Association is preparing for Ramadan, during which time students will mostly interact via online activities, except for the end of the month, when students will come together to open their fast.
“We’ll follow social distancing guidelines and have individually packaged food just so students can get that one last bit of social interaction in person,” said MSA President Mohammad Hameed.
Hameed said he came into MSA with the hope of doing a lot of in-person and social activities, but going exclusively online because of the pandemic has made building camaraderie difficult.
“At the same time, I think this is going to be a very good foundational year for the kids who are going to be here next year,” Hameed said.
Rabbi Schuster also said that depending on technology so frequently this year has been difficult, but he is thankful for its capabilities to connect people.
“The engagement that we’ve had this year has been great,” Schuster said. “People have been hungry to connect with other people. We’re continuing to find ways to meet that need because people need to connect.”