The full Student Senate Assembly met Wednesday night to discuss five funding bills and a bill to reduce duplication and organize funding regulations.
The assembly voted upon funding for the Hygge Club, the Public Relations Student Society of America, the Public Interest Law Society, HER Campus at KU and the KU Concrete Canoe Club. The increases passed unanimously, totaling $4147.89.
Associate Senator for Finance Christopher Raithel presented the bill to Reduce Duplication and Organize Funding Regulations. His hope for this bill is to help reduce the confusion behind the funding process and to make funding more accessible for clubs.
“I just think this bill is a straightforward way to make our funding process more accessible for clubs,” Raithel said.
The bill passed 35-0.
The assembly will meet again on March 22.