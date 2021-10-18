The University of Kansas Student Senate passed a resolution, among other bills, Wednesday night calling on administration to immediately enforce social probation on Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, and to terminate the membership of the accused individual.
The Senate’s resolution came in light of a reported sexual assault by a member of the KU Alpha Chapter of Phi Psi on Sept. 12.
“It is the first step towards holding the university accountable,” said Daphne Carrillo, the Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the Student Senate.
Additionally, the Senate passed a bill to make funding accessible to all campus organizations. Prior to this, the Senate could only fund events conducted by inclusive organizations — organizations that are open to all students. With the new bill, all student organizations can request funding for special events as long as they make these events open to everyone.
“Changing that rule in the Student Senate’s rules and regulations will allow us to be a little bit more clear in our practice,” said Syed Hammad Hussain, the Student Senate’s treasurer. “If we are funding this one group, we should be able to fund other groups that have the same purpose and actual benefit to our campus.”
This new bill is especially important for organizations that are restrictive by practice, Hussain said. Greek communities, for example, have not been able to request funding from Senate up until now.
The new bill makes it possible for Greek life to request the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion funding, the senate’s biggest funding opportunity. All organizations must abide by the Student Senate’s rules and regulations in order to qualify.