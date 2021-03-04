In a meeting Wednesday night, the University of Kansas Student Senate voted to increase the required student fee by $31.15 next year and called on Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer to meet with students to explain the decision to reorganize the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging office.

The new student fee package will be $523.10 The student fee package, which all students at KU are required to pay at the beginning of each semester, is allocated by Student Senate to fund a variety of organizations at KU.

The largest increase to the fee package will go to the student health fee, which was increased by $12 from last year. Within the Student Health Fee, Watkins Health Center will get a $10 increase and Counseling and Psychological Services will get a $2 increase.

Senators again heard about the Watkins for All proposal, and a variety of variations of it, but ultimately did not take any action toward it.

“A lot of the people who worked on [the Watkins for All] proposal are leaving,” Student Body Vice President Grant Daily said. “The fight for healthcare on this campus has to continue after those people leave.”

The full senate called on the provost to attend a town hall to explain the changes in the DEIB after the DEI Committee wrote a letter requesting answers for the decision to restructure DEI entities without consulting students or members of marginalized communities.

“The restructuring of Diversity & Inclusion entities occurred without proper student input and resulted in detrimental changes at the university such as the ousting of two beloved staff members who were fierce advocates of social justice and marginalized students,” the resolution said.

The Senate DEI Committee organized a town hall in January with Interim Vice Provost of DEIB D.A. Graham, but student leaders say the town hall left important questions unanswered. They asked Bichelmeyer to answer some of those questions.

“Provost Bichelmeyer should meet with students as soon as possible to explain the DEIB changes on campus and further answer questions that have still been left unresolved since the reorganization occurred,” the resolution said.

Senators also voted for $8 of the student fee increase to be allocated to a variety of organizations, to increase all wages of workers on KU’s campus to at least $10.

Student Senate also voted to increase the student fee for the union by about $10 to deal with the precarious financial situation of the unions and the discontinued Student Engagement Center, a project that started in 2019 to create a community space in the basement of the Burge Union that lost its funding.

KU Info’s funding was cut in half with a plan to stop funding the program in the next fiscal year. Student Senate will work with KU to find a new funding source outside the student fee package for KU Info.

The fee package now goes to Chancellor Douglas Girod for his approval.