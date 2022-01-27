The University of Kansas Student Senate criticized the University administration’s communication with students in its first spring 2022 officer report on Wednesday.
Student Senate’s criticism came after a recent act of plagiarism by D.A. Graham, previous vice provost for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging.
“The University continues to send out faulty messages that have had negative impacts on our university community as a whole,” Student Body Vice President Ethan Roark said in the officer report. “It is now becoming rare to see a quality email be pushed out from the University’s communication specialists and that is simply not acceptable.”
Roark and Graduate Student Body President Hollie Hall met with Chancellor Douglas Girod to discuss the plagiarism act.
“We would like to see an email stating the plagiarism act occurred,” Roark said in Senate’s Wednesday meeting. “As it stands right now, the Provost’s Office has delivered no message in regards to an apology for the MLK [Martin Luther King Jr.] Day plagiarism.”
Student Senate is demanding authorization from the KU administration to send emails to students.
“If the University can have so many mistakes that students are expected to forgive officials for, we should be able to send out information to University of Kansas students (our constituents), without approval from a university official,” Roark said in the officer report. “It is a matter of free speech at this point.”
Other business in Student Senate
The Educational Opportunity Fund will no longer include hearings, according to a Student Senate bill passed on Wednesday. Students applying for scholarships at Student Senate will only need to submit an application form.
“We’re saving students at least a day's worth of actually looking through our hearings,” treasurer Syed Hammad Hussain said. “I don't see any need for making people show up at late hours.”
Student Senate elected Wesley Cudney, Student Senate Rights & Affairs Council chair, as a University Senate member.
Cudney said he will use his position to ensure better services for students by advocating for an increase in the mandatory campus fee.
“All of those things will eventually require a fee increase this year, and we have to be able to get that through the Board of Regents,” Cudney said. “Getting faculty and staff to also help advocate for us on that stage would elevate our own legitimacy as well, and allow us to actually fund the things to help students.”