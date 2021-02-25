The University of Kansas Student Senate finance committee voted to increase the student fee package by $31.40 per semester during a meeting Wednesday night. The overall mandatory student fee would be $523.10 for next school year.
All KU students pay the student fee package at the beginning of each semester. The biggest increase to the mandatory student fee package is going to the student health fee, which saw an additional $12, which includes $10 towards Watkins Health Center and $2 towards the Counseling and Psychological Services.
This increase to the student health fee allows students to get a panel of STI tests for $5 and gives Watkins money to offset losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase also allows CAPS to hire an additional psychologist.
“The money allows [Watkins] to provide an STI panel to students for $5,” Finance committee chair Hammad Hussain said. “Previously, they would bill insurance, which would allow parents to usually see.”
Student Body Vice President Grant Daily asked committee members to consider raising the fee going to Watkins by more to further reduce out of pocket expenses by students.
The additional increase was meant to support the Watkins for All plan senators heard about in the fall, but committee members voted to table the proposal and move forward with the fee review committee’s recommendation.
The committee voted to increase the fee to the Kansas Union by $5.60 per student, which included $5.40 toward building improvements and $.20 toward the Jayhawks for food program. They also voted to cut all funding to the student engagement center in the basement of the Burge Union and cut KUInfo’s funding in half.
The committee also approved a proposal to increase the fee package by approximately another $8 in order to raise the minimum wage to $10 an hour for any job funded by the student fee package.
“We’re currently paying all students at least $9.50,” director of building and event services at the Memorial Union Lisa Kring said. “I hate to see a fee born on students when the market might force the union to raise wages anyway.”
“After having a flat fee [last year], it was expected to have a bigger increase this year,” Student Senate Chief of Staff Addison Henson said.
The full Student Senate will debate the proposed fee package next Wednesday. If passed, it will go to Chancellor Douglas Girod for his vote.