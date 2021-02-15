University of Kansas Student Senate Chief of Staff Addison Henson and Student Senate Treasurer Andrew Moore have announced they are running for Student Body President and Vice President as part of the coalition “KUnity” in an Instagram post last week.
Henson and Moore decided to run in a coalition because they want to represent a lot of students and to include a lot of people to help them succeed.
“We have already enlisted dozens of people who are dedicated to making KU a better place,” Moore said. “When you’re voting for us, you’re not just voting for two people.”
While their coalition is titled KUnity, they stress that having unity does not mean returning to the old ways of doing things and have made it a goal of theirs to bring the campus together in focusing on a new vision for KU.
“We want to advocate for a better KU campus, one that can be unified,” Henson said. “The status quo is riddled with inequalities, so we want to make it so unity can be ascertained by ridding the campus of those inequalities and figuring out ways to work against the barriers that students face.”
In the last two student senate elections, voter turnout has been about 10% of the student body. KUnity has a plan to make voter turnout this year higher than in previous years.
“Historically, outreach is based around one or two really popular people who are supposed to have all the connections in the world,” Moore said. “We’re taking more of a systematic approach by breaking down where the students on campus are and figuring out how to actually get people to vote.”
Campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic will be different than previous years, Henson said.
“It is really important that people vote,” Henson said. “It’s getting harder and harder to vote with the pandemic and having to figure out how to navigate online elections. It’s harder to form those new relationships when everything is online.”
While their official platform has not yet been released, both Henson and Moore talked about how important safety on campus and protecting fellow students is to both of them. Both Henson and Moore have been involved in programs to reduce sexual violence on campus, they said.
“We’ve seen the occurrences of sexual violence are pretty consistent with a regular year,” Henson said. “It’s something we need to address.”
By reinvigorating the Student Safety Board, they believe they would be able to consider dealing with the issue of safety on campus and sexual assault, Moore said.
“If you look at what [The Student Safety Board] has the jurisdiction to do, it’s actually pretty significant, but it hasn’t been fully utilized in recent years,” he said. “They have the ability to oversee the Public Safety Office and the capability to expand lighting on the university.”
Rethinking how Student Senate as a governing body looks at student health on campus is another priority, Henson said.
“Outside of safety, something we’ve talked about is the holistic view of student health and what it looks like to be a student on campus and engage health services,” Henson said. “We’ve looked at how to figure out ways to make those services better serve students and hopefully at a lower cost too.”
Coalitions have until March 15 to announce if they are running in the 2021 elections. Student senate elections will begin on April 18.