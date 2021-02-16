University of Kansas Student Senate Internal Affairs Director Martin Vazquez and Liberal Arts and Sciences Senator Max Schieber announced they are running for Student Body President and Vice President as part of the “ForwardKU” coalition in an Instagram post Sunday.
Vazquez and Schieber hosted a question and answer session on Instagram live on Monday night to discuss their campaign and ideas on different initiatives they would tackle if elected.
Vazquez, who chaired the social mobility ad hoc committee last year, spoke about the need for Student Senate to do more in improving social mobility on campus. Schieber spoke about how their administration would look to implement the report Vazquez co-authored as chair of the committee.
“We want to be the administration who gets the social mobility report done,” Schieber said.
Schieber, who has been active in the residence hall community on campus, talked about how their administration would look to work with housing to decriminalize the use of marijuana inside residence halls.
“Right now, if you have alcohol in the residence halls, you get a slap on the wrist,” Shieber said. “If you have marijuana, the RA’s have to call the police. It’s ridiculous.”
The ForwardKU campaign will be more than just a campaign for elected office, they said.
“This is much more than a coalition or campaign,” Vazquez said. “This is a movement of like-minded individuals who care about things like housing insecurity and sustainability.”
The ForwardKU coalition will look to run a different type of campaign, Schieber said.
“In most elections, there’s one person who’s very involved in greek life and they run on mental health accessibility, and sexual assault prevention and when they get into office, they don’t do anything about it,” Schieber said. “We’re not going to win on the greek life vote.”
The ForwardKU coalition will look at ways to get KU endowment to divest from fossil fuels and install motion activated lighting in buildings on campus to save energy and money, Vazquez said. Additionally, they will also look at ways to deal with housing insecurity among students.
“9% of students are housing insecure and that’s an issue that the Student Senate hasn’t really talked about,” Schieber said.
Both Vazquez and Schieber talked about how public pressure would be one way for them to implement their agenda.
“If you get enough students involved in something, it is going to be hard for administration to ignore it,” Schieber said.
Strong leaders are needed because the University is ready for change, Vazquez said.
“I think our society and our university is really on the brink of change,” Vazquez said. “Change is here and it’s going to take strong and capable leaders to understand what that change is and how to let that change happen.”
Coalitions have until March 15 to announce if they are running in the 2021 elections. Student senate elections will begin on April 18.