Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast on Aug. 29 as a Category 4 hurricane, leaving roughly one million homes and businesses without electricity, according to the National Weather Service. Jennifer Relan, a senior at the University of Kansas studying engineering, has family in Houma, Louisiana who are expected to be without power for three more weeks.
As Relan saw images of the storm on social media, she wished she was there to help her family.
“If I had known how bad it was going to be and didn’t have any in person classes, I would have driven down there to help anyone I could,'' Relan said. “I wouldn’t have cared if I was driving in the middle of the hurricane, I wanted to be there to help and make sure my family was safe.”
Relan’s grandmother Wanda Ladet, 73, discovered her home was hit by the hurricane after seeking refuge with a family member.
“My house has quite a bit of damage,” Ladet said. “All the bricks have fallen down on the wall facing my driveway and some windows are shattered.”
Despite the damage to Ladet’s house, she is relieved the damage was not more extensive.
“Thankfully the living room area is not wet and no other damages were noticeable,'' she said. “I'm just glad that we're all safe and that the house is okay.”
Relan is thankful to know that her grandmother and relatives are safe. It is expected that those in Houma will gain electricity back on Sept. 29.
“A lot of us like to hold near and dear to our homes and possessions, but as someone who grew up in the south, we're used to having to replace stuff like that,” Relan said. “You can replace your house, your car, photos or any personal belongings, but you can’t replace people."
The American Red Cross is on the ground in Louisiana and around the country doing relief work. Those who want to help support their efforts can donate through their website.
"What’s important is making sure your family and loved ones are safe and I’m so grateful to know that my family is okay,” Relan said.