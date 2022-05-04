POLITICO’s scoop that the United States Supreme Court drafted an opinion to reverse Roe v. Wade has heightened the stakes of the Kansas abortion amendment, which will be voted on in the primary election on Aug. 2.
In a leaked document first published by POLITICO, Justice Samuel Alito reversed the court’s previous precedent in a 98-page opinion.
“The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” the opinion read.
If this is considered the court’s official opinion by late summer, states would have the right to determine for themselves whether abortion would be legal or not. Several states, including Missouri, have so-called “trigger laws” that would cause abortion to become illegal if Roe v. Wade is ultimately reversed.
The Kansas abortion amendment, which is set to be voted on in a statewide referendum in August’s primary election, will overrule the Kansas Supreme Court’s assertion that there is a right to abortions in the state constitution under the right to personal autonomy.
The deadline to register for this election is June 12. You can find information about registering to vote here and information about absentee ballots in Douglas County here.
Several groups plan to continue their efforts campaigning for or against the abortion amendment in August.
SURGE KU is an organization that advocates for reproductive justice. The group, which tabled in the Kansas Union from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday to spread info about the amendment, is part of a larger organization called URGE which advocates for reproductive rights at the national level. Organization president Birdie Alt said people in the abortion advocacy space knew that Roe v. Wade was going to be modified at some point.
“SURGE as an organization and URGE in the state of Kansas - we're really focused on the constitutional amendment that's coming up for a vote here in Kansas this August, because Kansas as a state is lucky enough to have abortion protected in our state constitution,” Alt said.
Alt said even if Roe v. Wade is reversed, Kansas residents will still be able to get an abortion.
“We're working really hard right now to make sure that we get people registered to vote and get people to actually vote on August 2 in that election, to keep that amendment from passing,” Alt said.
Anti-abortion group Jayhawks for Life is also refocusing their efforts. Monica Rodriguez, the group’s vice president, said in an email that she and her group were excited for Roe v. Wade to be overturned because it allows the voters to decide for themselves.
“Right now, in Kansas we are fighting for the Value Them Both Amendment (vote takes place August 2nd), which advocates for restrictions such as parental consent and basic sanitary regulations enforced by the state at abortion clinics, which I believe are policies both pro-life and pro-choice voters can agree are good for women,” Rodriguez said. “We know that the value we place on life is not the same as many pro-choice voters, but I am hoping that even pro-choice voters see the benefits of this ruling. After all, this is democracy at the most basic level.”
Implications extend beyond abortion
Several in the equality law field are concerned that this ruling has broader implications.
Kyle Velte, a professor of law at the University of Kansas, said the legal reasoning used in the leaked opinion is a pathway to overturning other landmark court decisions, such as same-sex marriage and the right to use contraception.
“The legal reasoning that Justice Alito is using here will tee up overturning same sex marriage,” Velte said. “It will tee up overturning the right to married couples to use contraception. It will tee up the ability to overturn a right to interracial marriage. The stage will be set for those and it is not a big leap from the reasoning in Roe to overturning something like same-sex marriage or contraceptive rights. So yeah, this is staggering.”
Velte also said the reasoning used in the leaked opinion was not persuasive because of the cases referenced.
“We haven't seen anything like this before,” Velte said. “The draft we have tries to say, ‘Oh, no big deal. You know, we've overruled cases before and this is no different.’ Well, this is really different because the cases that Justice Alito talks about in this draft are all cases that were surprising, right? They were like Plessy v. Ferguson, where Black people had to be on a different train car.”
What’s next?
At the moment, having an abortion is still completely legal federally and in the state of Kansas. The leaked opinion, if it is the final opinion, will not become law until it is delivered by the full court sometime this summer. You can find up-to-date information about abortions in Kansas and country-wide on Planned Parenthood’s website.
Contraceptives are still available for purchase and pickup at Watkins Health Center. These include IUDs, oral contraception and the morning-after pill. Information about these services and more can be found on Watkins’ website.