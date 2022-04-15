Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic affected student organizations' ability to celebrate religious observances on campus. With classes returning in-person this past year, these groups are able to return to celebrations on campus.
Ramadan began on April 2 and will be celebrated for 30 days. The KU Muslim Student Association has hosted events for nearly two weeks, including hosting speakers, a gala and handing out flowers on Wescoe Beach.
MSA Public Relations Director Sanah Shabbir said being able to celebrate in-person is different from celebrating last year on Zoom.
“Everybody's kind of struggling with fasting and everything, but everyone is encouraging,” Shabbir said. “Because fasting is the whole point of Ramadan, is to increase your spirituality and to get closer to God.”
The MSA will continue to hold events until the end of Ramadan.
The St. Lawrence Catholic Campus Center began celebrations of Holy Week beginning April 10 on Palm Sunday.
Father Mitchel Zimmerman, who is the Chaplain of St. Lawrence Catholic Campus Center, said Holy Week events were held in-person last year with required mask wearing. He said he expects larger attendance at events this year.
“I think we’ve all noticed that we’ve kind of gotten used to doing things on our own,” Zimmerman said. “There’s more life when we’re together, and life is better together when we come together and celebrate these moments.”
A schedule of events can be found on the church’s website.
Chabad of KU will begin celebrating Passover on April 15. Last year, many of the events held during Passover were held on Zoom.
Rabbi Zalman Tiechtel, who is the director of Chabad of KU along with his wife Nechama, said they will begin Passover with a Seder Friday and Saturday night at the Chabad House.
“Whether you're Jewish or whatever faith you practice, it's a great time to tune into that energy of overcoming obstacles, pushing through our inhibitions and being the best version of ourselves,” Tiechtel said.
Information about reserving a spot at Seder can be found on Chabad of KU’s website.
The Hindu festival Holi was celebrated on March 18, but the Association of Indian Students at KU held their celebration on April 9. Navya Singh, president of the association, said they decided to hold it at a later date because Holi fell on the Friday of spring break this year.
“We also didn’t want it clashing with the start of Ramadan, since a lot of the people in the Muslim population overlaps with the people who come to AIS events, and we didn’t want to damage that celebration for them,” Singh said.
AIS celebrated for three hours at Potter Lake. The celebration included 50 pounds of Holi powder and a variety of Indian food, which AIS let attendees take home if they were celebrating Ramadan.