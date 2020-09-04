As the University of Kansas confirms 546 total COVID-19 cases from entry testing, some students prepare to strike on Monday and demand the campus close.
Jayhawker Liberation Front, the organizers of the strike and the accompanying petition created late Wednesday night, evolved from the former Jayhawks for Bernie organization.
Students who participate in the Labor Day strike will not attend class. If the class is online, students will email professors explaining their absence, Jayhawker Liberation Front member and KU sophomore Ximena Ibarra said.
“A problem we all had was with the way the university has handled the reopening process, and the fact that we opened in the first place,” Ibarra said.
One student attending the strike, Ryan Reza, a junior from Topeka studying political science and global and international studies, said KU students have been misled by the administration.
“Students need to get engaged. They need to know what’s going on,” Reza said. “Most students assume that KU is doing mass testing, that KU knows what’s going on, but they don’t.”
Following entry testing, KU will move to a new testing strategy for the rest of the semester, testing only symptomatic or close-contact cases, Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a message on Wednesday.
Girod estimated KU will conduct 525 coronavirus tests per week at Watkins Health Center through targeted testing of symptomatic and close-contact individuals. KU will also conduct 350 tests per week from random samples of specific populations on campus to track the spread of the virus.
KU spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson told the Kansan she did not have any information about KU’s position on the strike.
The petition demands “Chancellor Girod and Provost [Barbara] Bichelmeyer be accountable for the health of the communities which are profoundly impacted by their decisions.” The petition has around 200 signatures as of Friday afternoon.
“I think a petition will be a very visible sign, and a strike will be a very visible sign that a lot of students care about this, along with the community support that we’re trying to build as well into this coalition,” Ibarra said. “So, hopefully once the provost sees that, she realizes that it’s not a small minority, it’s not just people within the media, it’s students and it’s a lot of community members who are against having students on campus.”
The petition’s demands include closing campus to prevent the spread of COVID-19, providing exit testing for all students free of charge, providing campus housing to students who are in need of it, implementing credit/no credit for students, continuing to pay those who work for KU an average of their recent wages and providing hazard pay to those who must continue to work at KU.
“The best thing for the Lawrence community, which has a sizable Indigenous and Black community which is greatly impacted by this, is to shut down campus to provide testing, and all the other demands we listed,” Ibarra said.
Other campus and community groups have provided their support for Monday’s strike, including Sunrise Movement KU and Sunrise Movement Lawrence, the local chapters of the Sunrise Movement, a group that advocates political action on climate change.
Strip Your Letters, a group asking the Panhellenic Association of Women at KU to take a stand against racial injustice, has also expressed support.
Reza said the administration has been put in a difficult situation, and that the federal government shares the blame for failing to swiftly respond to COVID-19.
“Moving beyond that, KU has had months to prepare an adequate COVID plan and I don’t think they have,” Reza said. “I think right now, it’s an issue of KU refusing to acknowledge its faults, especially KU administration at the highest level, and they refuse to acknowledge that some of their policies are not working.”
After the strike on Monday, Ibarra wants to collaborate with community members to decide the next best course of action.
“If a strike is not enough, if a petition is not enough, then it will show the administration’s real intentions, which has been outlined in many op-eds,” Ibarra said. “Is it profit that they’re prioritizing, or is it the people?”