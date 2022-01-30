University of Kansas students gathered at restaurants and bars along Massachusetts Street to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon.
The Bengals came back in the third quarter, eventually winning the AFC Championship game by three points, at 27-24. At halftime, the score was 21-10, with the Chiefs in the lead.
Jefferson’s, a restaurant located on Massachusetts Street, was full of KU students who came to watch the game. Fans said they were optimistic about the Chiefs at halftime.
During halftime, Ethan Lestrud, a sophomore from Kenilworth, Illinois studying human biology, said he felt confident about a Chiefs win.
“Patrick was looking good and you scored a few touchdowns. Had a lot of good drives, we're all but half, which is always good,” Lestrud said.
Sofia Alani, a KU sophomore from McKinney, Texas studying business management said she recently became a Chiefs fan after coming to KU.
“I feel like we're doing pretty well,” Alani said. “It's gone a lot better than it was last week. We are ahead more and I hope we continue to be ahead. I feel like Patrick's [Mahomes] played pretty good.”
Mikayla Munns, a sophomore from Glenview, Illinois studying social work said she was not a Chiefs fan but came to watch the game with her friends.
“The Chiefs are doing great like usual,” Munns said. “I'm a Packers fan, but I was raised in Chicago, so I also like the Bears, but they're just really bad. It's nice to come to a state with a good basketball team.”
Megan Whiddon, a freshman from Wichita, Kansas studying environmental studies watched the game as she worked at Jefferson’s.
“I have high hopes, and it's exciting to watch, especially in an environment like this,” Whiddon said. “They better go to the Super Bowl if they don't, I will be disappointed but I hope they win. It'll be exciting if they do it three years in a row. That'll be crazy.”
The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 13, 2022, 5:30 p.m. CST. The Bengals will play against Sunday’s winner, either the Los Angeles Rams or the San Francisco 49ers, depending on tonight's outcome.