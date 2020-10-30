Early voting at the University of Kansas’s Lied Center began on Monday and will run through Election Day, Nov. 3.
Douglas County officials extended early voting hours and the Lied Center will now be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, according to an announcement on Twitter from the Douglas County Elections Office. Originally, the location was set to finish early voting Friday and reopen for Election Day voting Tuesday morning.
The announcement cited the Lied Center’s “tremendous success” as the reason for the extended hours.
Students at the University of Kansas who voted early at the Lied Center talked with the Kansan about their views on local, state, and national politics and the election.
Natalie Miller, a junior studying political science, voted in her first presidential election Friday.
“I think it’s very important to push for a better future going forward,” Miller said. “I want to be on the right side of history and [the United States] need someone who represents our country the best.”
For Miller, several other statewide and local issues made it important for her to vote.
“I’ve voted in local elections before because I think local elections are really important,” she said. “I’m really excited for Dr. Barbara Bollier running for senator. I know her and I think she can represent us and be the first female physician in the Senate.”
Lauren Tracht, a senior studying exercise science at KU, voted early because of social issues and fears about COVID-19.
“I wanted to [vote early] and get it done just in case something happened and I was exposed to COVID and wasn’t able to make it on Tuesday,” Tracht said.
Alexandra Ewy, a Douglas County resident, said gun control and women’s rights were important issues in deciding who to vote for.
“I generally look at issues like gun control and women’s rights,” Ewy said. “I try to look more towards county level races because this is one of five liberal counties in the state.”
KU students who voted at the Lied Center said it was a convenient place to vote because it was so close to campus.
“I live on campus, so it’s not much of a walk and it’s close to me,” KU junior Walker Campbell said. “It’s a cool thing the university offers the Lied Center [as a polling place]. I hope they do this again in the future.”
Since early voting began on Oct. 14, 34,982 ballots — including mail-in and early in-person voting — have been cast in the election, according to an announcement by Douglas County elections officials Thursday evening. In Douglas County, 42% of registered voters have already voted, which makes up about two thirds of all votes cast in the 2016 election.