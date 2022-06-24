With Roe v. Wade falling after a 5-4 decision at the United States Supreme Court, here’s what you need to know about coming back in the fall.
What’s happening right now?
Right now, abortions are still completely legal in Kansas up to the 20-week mark in the pregnancy. However, voters in Kansas are set to vote on an amendment to the state constitution, which would make it so there is no recognized right to an abortion in the state constitution.
The vote in Kansas will be the first post-Roe abortion vote in the United States, which raises the stakes on this vote. The August election is projected to be a bitter fight, with both pro and anti-abortion groups coming out in full force.
The Kansan has previously reported on efforts on campus concerning the amendment, with both pro and anti-abortion groups coming out in force. The amendment must have a simple majority of the votes in the election to pass.
Should the amendment pass, the Kansas Legislature would be able to criminalize abortion. Governor Laura Kelly has already denounced the amendment in past statements and would most likely veto any laws passed to criminalize abortions.
“I’ve always believed that every woman’s reproductive decisions should be left to her, her family, and her physician,” Kelly said. “While I know others do not share my belief, I don’t think those supporting this amendment are aware of the consequences it will have for the state of Kansas and our reputation.”
At the time, the abortion amendment took two tries to pass after four Republicans in the chamber defected with the party line. There’s no guarantee that the legislature would be able to overcome a 2/3rds majority needed to override a potential veto.
Other states surrounding Kansas, such as Missouri and Oklahoma, have criminalized abortion with the fall of Roe v. Wade. For several states, this makes Kansas the closest available abortion provider.
What about other things related to sexual health, such as contraceptives?
Although SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas said in his concurring opinion that he believed that other rights that stem from the Roe v. Wade decision, such as contraceptives and gay marriage, need to be looked at again, none of those rights have been impacted. Contraceptives are still completely legal to buy in the state of Kansas.
What should I do?
If you’re not a registered Kansas voter, you obviously can’t vote in the upcoming election. However, you can still donate to political campaigns on both sides of the issue and to abortion providers and funds in Kansas.
The Kansas Abortion Fund provides funding for travel and medical expenses related to abortion in Kansas.
If you live in Kansas or still have an address in Kansas, you can register to vote for a couple more weeks. Voter registration closes 21 days before any given election. For the August primary, that means registration closes Tuesday, July 12th, with the election taking place on Aug. 2.
You do not need to register with a party to vote on the amendment. To register, use the Kansas Secretary of State’s website, which has a step-by-step guide to the process.
What about other resources?
Right now, if you need an abortion, there are several options available.
The Kansas Abortion Fund has a comprehensive list of providers in and around Kansas. If you need help with travel or medical funding, you should also contact KAF.
Contraceptives are readily available through the Watkins Health Center at the University, including Plan B (or the morning-after pill). You can find out more about their services on their website.
You can see Watkins during the summer if you are a recent graduate, a summer student or a fall student according to their website.
This story is developing and will be updated.