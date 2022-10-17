With midterm elections coming up on Nov. 8, students are still able to register to vote here in Lawrence at their campus residence. The voter registration deadline is tomorrow, Oct. 18.
Students can register to vote on the Kansas Secretary of State website and can also check their registration status. You can also register to vote at KSVotes.org.
To register online, students must have a valid Kansas driver’s license or non-driver's identification card. Those who don’t have a Kansas driver’s license must register to vote using a paper application and submit it to the Douglas County Election Office, open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Kansas voters can vote in person at election offices 20 days before an election. For this general election, Oct. 19, 2022, will be the earliest voters can start voting.
To vote in advance by mail in Kansas, students must complete a separate application that includes the driver’s license number or a copy of photo identification. The deadline to submit vote-by-mail applications is Nov 1. Note that if you've submitted an application in the past, you must reapply every election cycle.