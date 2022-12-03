This weekend at KU, a play named “Everybody” is opening, which explores both life and death. Directed by KU doctoral candidate Timmia Hearn DeRoy, it shines a light on unexpected losses that many may have had to deal with in recent times. It also explores the many implications that we have on lives.
“Our specific production is also designed to provide space as a community for us to both mourn those we have lost in these few years of unprecedented and unexpected death, and celebrate the lives that were lived and we continue to live,” said the director of the play and KU doctoral candidate Timmia Hearn DeRoy.
The performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3, 6, 7 and 8 and at 2:30pm on Dec. 4, in the William Inge Memorial Theater at Murphy Hall. Each night will be distinct from the other because the audience will choose a member of the ensemble cast to face Death and will choose the people, things and morals that made up their life.
“With this show, however, the opening night jitters are different because I don't know which role I'll be playing that night, or any night after that,” Lauren Smith, a senior in theater performance and a part of the ensemble cast of Everybody, said. “My friends ask me, ‘which night should we come to this show?’ To which I usually respond, ‘I have no idea. It will be different every single night, so I have literally no answer for you.’”
Smith said she hopes that the audience evaluates the physical and emotional footprint they are leaving in both a serious and lighthearted way. She wants the play to provide a starting point for the audience to contemplate the lives they lead and what their own lives mean to them and those around them.
“I find [the play] incredibly beautiful and accessible,” Smith said. “My biggest hope is that the audience leaves the Inge theater having laughed more than they planned to.”
DeRoy said the play holds great significance and a source of meditation to her. Because it discusses many hard topics, such as trauma and death, the goal of the play is to help everyone address the pain and heal from it.
“I lost one of my mentors during Covid who meant a great deal to me,” DeRoy said. “I didn’t get to mourn him in real time, as he died during the lockdown days, so this is a time to honor him for me.”
DeRoy said that much of the play is built around a live audience, and she doesn’t know what is going to happen, who will play the lead role, and how the audience is going to react to certain moments in the play.
“I hope they take away a sense of community,” DeRoy said. “A chance to challenge some of their preconceived ideas about life, death and identity.”