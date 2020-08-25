The University of Kansas' Title IX office will move toward a digital, remote structure to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 for the fall semester.
The Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access, which investigates reports of harassment and discrimination, will not be able to take walk-in appointments.
"Due to the small size of our office and the interview rooms, as well as the fact that they are all cloth chairs, we will not be able to take walk-in appointments inside our office space for the safety of everyone," Josh Jones, the IOA director, said in an email to the Kansan.
IOA staff will take digital walk-in appointments via Zoom instead.
The office also reserved a conference room for individuals who do not have the technology, internet or privacy to meet over Zoom or for people who prefer not to discuss their experience over Zoom. Staff will work to set up meetings "as quickly as possible," Jones said.
Faculty and staff also can meet with IOA through this process.
"We know the semester is going to look and feel a little different," Jones said, "but we will work hard to ensure that we remain accessible and available to the campus community."
IOA is located in room 1082 in the Dole Human Development Center. People can file a complaint through IOA's website, connect via email ioa@ku.edu or call the office at 785-864-6414.
KU provides multiple resources for survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence.