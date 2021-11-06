The University of Kansas plans to ask the Kansas Board of Regents for a 4% tuition increase and a 2-3% increase in costs for dining and housing if the University does not bring in more revenue, KU Chief Financial Officer Jeff DeWitt said at a University Senate meeting Thursday.

DeWitt said this is in part due to the university receiving less state funding amid a $25 million structural deficit.

Although higher education was allocated federal funding, KU received less than it should have gotten out of the $52 million provided for Kansas universities, DeWitt said. KU received $10 million out of that sum due to a KBOR formula decision when it should have received $20 million, he said.

“So we got far less than our normal share of that money,” DeWitt said.

Although KU has used some of that $10 million to address the deficit and impacts from the pandemic, if the university gets its fair share of funding, it could better help them handle the structural deficit for 2023, DeWitt said.

DeWitt doesn’t know if they will end up actually raising tuition because KBOR may not allow it. KBOR has not allowed the university to increase tuition in the past few years, and if KU can grow its revenue between now and then to cover the 4% increase, they might not ask for an increase in tuition, he said.

“If we grow 4%, we might not ask for tuition, but if we don’t grow at all, we need a 4% tuition increase or a combination of the two,” DeWitt said.

When the state was cutting KU’s funding, the university tried to grow its revenue by increasing tuition, specifically for out-of-state students, DeWitt said. However, he said the university was not able to maintain its enrollment, so it gave offsets to the tuition, which ended up keeping its revenue flat.

“It’s like we tried to raise revenue, but we couldn’t keep enrollment going so we started discounting tuition and then we just stayed flat,” DeWitt said.

Inflation and deterioration of campus buildings are other drivers of the university’s deficit, DeWitt said. Inflation has been making it difficult yet necessary to raise costs for things like housing and dining, he said.

“We take cuts almost every year because nothing’s growing and cost is going up. Inflation is starting to hit a lot harder,” he said. “Hopefully it’s temporary, but I’m not really sure whether it is or isn’t.”

For example, the cost of food at the university has gone up 18.6% due to supply chain disruptions, DeWitt said.

Budig Hall is experiencing roof and ceiling leakage and many of the scholarship halls on campus are experiencing similar structural issues that are going to cost the University to repair, DeWitt said.

“Our university facilities are getting older and older. We’re more in reactive maintenance than preventative maintenance,” DeWitt said. “We have situations like some of the scholarship halls — they’re starting to have leaking roofs and leaking walls and some other facilities that need to be fixed.”

Student Body Vice President Ethan Roark said an increased cost in housing is making off-campus living a more financially viable option for students.

“How can we continue to increase the rates on student housing when it seems like there’s wide scale gentrification continuing on our campus?” Roark said.

Roark said on-campus living spaces like the Stouffer Place Apartments are being built and are more expensive to live in, while more affordable places like Oliver Hall have been torn down.

“We’ve seen Stouffer Place Apartments get put up — these housing areas that cost upward of $6,000 for a semester to live in,” Roark said. “And we’re having other buildings like Oliver knocked down, which were used to primarily benefit low-income and marginalized students on this campus.”

Housing is in need of funds due to the impacts of COVID-19 and deteriorating facilities, DeWitt said. However, the University is not allowed to financially assist housing or dining under KBOR policy, which is why they are increasing housing costs.

“Housing took a big hit in COVID financially, and KBOR has a policy that the university cannot provide assistance, that housing has to stand alone and dining has to stand alone,” DeWitt said.

DeWitt said if the university does not increase housing costs, it won’t be able to pay to repair buildings at an appropriate level of efficiency, but they increased the cost as little as they could.

“The reserves are below the level they would need to be to be sustainable,” DeWitt said. “We need good quality housing going forward so that we can grow our enrollment and be attractive to people who are joining our campus, for the students.”

Student Senate member Mary Morrison said the University needs to consider increasing student employees’ hourly wages so they can afford the increases in tuition, dining and housing that might happen.

DeWitt said they are aware of this issue and are meeting with KBOR in November to discuss possibly asking the state for funding to allocate toward raising employee compensation.

“Labor is a real pressure in this country right now, including universities,” he said.

Graduate Student Body Vice President Hollie Hall said graduate student assistants are earning less than graduate teaching assistants who are unionized and asked if the university would address this in its budget.

“Some of those graduate assistants earn $10 less per hour than GTAs currently do at the $22.83 I think GTA’s get,” Hall said.

Being able to pay everyone a living wage at KU has been a top priority for the University as they also look at requesting that KBOR allows a 2% cost of living adjustment for employees, DeWitt said.

“If we pay worse than everybody else, we’re less likely to get grad students and a lot of our growth opportunities are probably in graduate school,” DeWitt said.

DeWitt said part of trying to address budgeting issues and cuts is growing the University and its total amount of student credit hours. He said the way academic units are allocated funds is through their amount of student credit hours in order to incentivize units to grow, specifically by adding online courses.

“You get your student credit allocation money based on what’s left in the pot,” DeWitt said.

However, there is about $17-20 million in the budget allocated for units that can’t support themselves strictly off student credit hour-based funding, such as music and special education, DeWitt said.

“You can’t be so short-sighted and say everything’s student credit hours, although it is the primary driver because that’s where our money is going to come from,” DeWitt said. “But you have to recognize that some units are going to need subvention.”

By incentivizing academic units to offer more online courses, the University hopes to grow enrollment and revenue, DeWitt said.

Associate law professor and Fac-Ex member Kyle Velte said she agrees the online avenue will grow the university but was concerned the law school could only offer around 10% of its courses online.

“Our dilemma in the law school is that the American Bar Association accredits us to be in good standing and they have a very low cap on the number of courses that law schools are permitted to offer online,” Velte said.

DeWitt said cases like the law school are why the budget factors in money for academic units that aren’t able to grow their student credit hours, especially online.

DeWitt is working on a strategic enrollment management plan to increase student credit hours.

These issues will be discussed further during KBOR’s next meeting scheduled for Nov. 17.