The University of Kansas plans to discontinue 11 academic programs this semester and will soon hold hearings for each program.
At a Senate Executive Committee meeting Tuesday, University Senate President Hossein Saiedian presented members with a list of the programs for consideration to be discontinued.
This list of degrees and certificates includes six Business School graduate certificates, the Science Management graduate certificate, the Research Experience Program undergraduate certificate and the Bachelor of Science in Biology degree.
The list of programs includes Visual Art Education; Classics; Humanities; German Studies and Slavic Eurasian; the Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies; and Foundations of Graduate Student Studies.
Although the Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies program is on the list for discontinuance, it will merge with Slavic Eurasian Studies, Saiedian said. The courses for both degrees will still exist, just under a newly merged degree title.
The Department of Slavic and Eurasian Languages and Literatures will eventually become German, Slavic and Eurasian Studies next year, said University Senate President-Elect Ani Kokobobo.
There will also be three inactive programs discontinued that do not require hearings, Saiedian said.
“Inactive programs are programs that for at least three years have not had students or faculty in them, so they do not require hearings,” he said.
The inactive programs being discontinued are Elder Law, Bachelor of Design and Bachelor of Science in Education for Sports Science.
Faculty Senate President Rémy Lequesne attended a Kansas Board of Regents Standing Committee meeting on Tuesday where they discussed the procedure for discontinuance of programs, he said.
“They talked about how universities assess programs and determine whether they are still serving a useful purpose,” Lequesne said, “I think the solution was that they didn’t know what they were going to do, and that they were going to discuss it more and come back to it in a few months.”
The hearings for the discontinuance of the active programs have not been scheduled yet, but the process has already started for many of the programs on the list, Saiedian said.