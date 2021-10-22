The University of Kansas will impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees to abide by President Joe Biden’s executive order, Chancellor Douglas Girod announced in a statement Friday afternoon. Employees will be required to abide by the vaccine mandate starting Dec. 8.

The mandate applies to all KU employees, including student employees.

“Because of the scope of the federal order, this mandate applies to all KU employees – including student employees – on all campuses and in all KU affiliates and auxiliaries, unless an employee applies for and receives a religious or medical exemption,” Girod said. “Employees who do not comply with the vaccine requirement are subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination from employment.”

The Kansas Board of Regents, along with federal and state partners, determined the mandate was necessary at Kansas’ three research institutions, the statement said.

“The determination that KU needs to comply with the federal order was made in consultation with federal and state partners, including the Kansas Board of Regents, which has provided formal guidance illustrating the necessity that the state’s three research universities comply with the federal order,” Girod said.

KU will implement systems for employees to submit documentation of their vaccination status in the coming days, but employees who are not yet fully vaccinated need to set up an appointment for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine immediately, Girod said.

“Unvaccinated employees need to seek their first vaccine dose immediately,” Girod said. “Per the federal order, employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8. Because the full vaccination process can take up to six weeks, unvaccinated employees should plan to receive their first vaccine dose as soon as possible.”

President Biden’s executive order requires all employees of institutions that contract with the federal government to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“KU participates in millions of dollars in federal contracts that fund research, employment and educational efforts — all of which are at risk if we are not aligned with the executive order,” Girod said. “For this reason, we cannot be flexible with employees who choose not to comply with the vaccine requirement.”