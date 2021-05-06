In an email sent out Wednesday, University of Kansas Housing said they will offer summer housing options in Jayhawker Towers, Stouffer Place apartments and McCarthy Hall to KU students staying in Lawrence this summer.
Sarah Waters, Director of Student Housing, said in previous years that only students taking summer classes were allowed to live in KU housing over the summer. This year, all students that lived in KU housing during spring 2021 and plan to return for fall 2021 can live in summer housing.
“All KU students are eligible for summer housing, even if they are not enrolled in summer school classes,” the email said. “Instructions on how to sign the contract, plus dates and rates are available here.”
Waters also said that KU housing offers a unique flexibility to students that off-campus housing often cannot.
“If you need to stay in Lawrence after your May classes and start an internship or work in a lab for three or four weeks, you can live in KU housing and sign a contract for just those few weeks,” Waters said. “We will prorate your rate as well.”
The email said students need to sign their summer 2021 student housing contracts through the myKU portal by May 10 to guarantee their space. All summer housing for 2021 will be located in apartments on-campus.
“In 2019 we did have a residence hall option for summer contracts, but this year we felt we had the space to move summer contracts just into apartment communities,” Waters said.
If students have questions, housing can be reached at housing@ku.edu or at 785-864-4560.