University of Kansas Housing will use nearly $1 million of SPARK funding to lease Naismith Hall to provide quarantine spaces for students living in campus housing who test positive for the coronavirus.
KU Housing signed a lease agreement with Bromley Naismith LLC in July, agreeing to pay $92,857.14 monthly until May 2021, according to a document obtained by the Kansan through the Kansas Open Records Act.
Bromley Companies is a New York-based real estate management and investment firm that invests in buildings across the country, including residence halls at public universities. The company purchased Naismith Hall at the end of 2012, according to its website.
KU received around $19 million in Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) funding from the state, University Spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said in an email to the Kansan. About $1 million will go to the Naismith lease, Barcomb-Peterson said.
Fewer than 50 students signed contracts to live in Naismith for the 2020-21 school year, which was not enough for Naismith to remain open, Melissa Phillips, a Bromley Companies spokesperson, said in an email to the Kansan.
“We had hoped until the last moment that we would see an uptick in residents signing up to live at Naismith this fall, but that upswing never came to fruition,” Phillips said. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 has had a significant impact on Naismith Hall, and we were just not able to find a way to open our doors this fall with the contracts we had.”
Students who originally signed contracts with Naismith Hall for the 2020-21 school year were contacted on July 10 with details regarding the company’s decision to close Naismith Hall and terminate their contracts. Bromley Companies did not need to redistribute money because payments hadn’t started, and the company offered students help in securing other on-campus housing, Phillips said.
“Our goal has always been to provide a supportive housing experience at the University of Kansas," Phillips said, "and while we are sad that we could not provide that experience ourselves, we are glad that our empty rooms did not go to waste and could be of help to provide safe housing for students needing quarantine and isolation spaces this fall."
Bromley Companies CEO Nick Haines signed the lease with KU Housing July 8 and Interim Chief Procurement Officer at KU Craig Alexander signed the lease July 13, according to the document.
In July, KU Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer and Chief Financial Officer Diane Goddard said housing, recreation services, parking and Watkins Health Services would lose a projected $19 million in the current fiscal year due to the pandemic. Parking, student housing and dining already lost $35 million in fiscal year 2020 when KU closed its campus due to the coronavirus.
“We expect these units to have a revenue shortfall again in FY21, as, for example, Student Housing will not be able to cover the full cost of operations given limitations on resident capacity required in order to provide physical distancing,” KU leadership said in a message to campus in July.
KU Housing used money saved in reserves to compensate for the loss, but all the money saved was depleted, according to the message.
As of Tuesday morning, 31 students are quarantining in Naismith, Barcomb-Peterson told the Kansan. KU Housing planned to have 200 rooms available for quarantine, the Kansan previously reported.