The University of Kansas will test its emergency alert systems on Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m., according to the KU News Service. This test includes the Lawrence campus emergency public address system, tornado sirens, text message and email alerts.
The test will begin with an alert tone sound lasting three seconds, followed by a test message. Students will also receive text messages and email alerts. According to the KU News Service, no action is required by students.
Students are automatically subscribed to emergency notifications from the University. If students need to update their cell phone number, they can do it through Enroll and Pay. Faculty and staff who are not signed up for emergency text messages can do so through the myKU portal by clicking the Employee Emergency Notification tab.
The University will also be participating in Kansas’ statewide tornado drill as part of the National Weather Service’s 2023 Severe Weather Preparedness Week. The University’s tornado sirens will sound at the same time as the other emergency alert tests.