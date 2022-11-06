Sharon Lokedi, a Kansas alum and track and field athlete, won the New York City women's marathon on Sunday. Lokedi won the race in 2:23:23.
"I'm out of words," Lokedi said in a televised interview. "I'm really excited, I'm just so happy that I just won."
.@shazrinee, we couldn't have said it better. Congrats on your amazing win today! pic.twitter.com/KbJdUyn8PN— TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 6, 2022
During her time at Kansas, Lokedi won a national title in the 10,000-meter run at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Championships with a time of 32:09.20.
From Eldoret, Kenya, Lokedi came to Kansas in 2015 and competed until 2019. She currently is on Under Armor's professional running team based out of Flagstaff, Arizona.