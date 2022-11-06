trackkansasrelays (copy)

Senior Sharon Lokedi talks to the press after the 1500 meter at the Kansas Relays Saturday, April 20, 2019 (file photo).

 Rachel Griffard/KANSAN

Sharon Lokedi, a Kansas alum and track and field athlete, won the New York City women's marathon on Sunday. Lokedi won the race in 2:23:23.

"I'm out of words," Lokedi said in a televised interview. "I'm really excited, I'm just so happy that I just won."

During her time at Kansas, Lokedi won a national title in the 10,000-meter run at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Championships with a time of 32:09.20.

From Eldoret, Kenya, Lokedi came to Kansas in 2015 and competed until 2019. She currently is on Under Armor's professional running team based out of Flagstaff, Arizona.