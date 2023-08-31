Parking on campus has long been an issue during the first few weeks of the fall semester, according to Margretta de Vries, KU Transit program coordinator.
Students can buy parking permits corresponding to color-coded parking zones that are valid for a semester or entire year. Currently, yellow is the only type still available for purchase, which includes lots by Memorial Stadium, Hoglund Ballpark, Capitol Federal Hall/Ambler Student Recreation Center and east of Sunnyside Ave.
Holding over 1,300 yellow-zoned parking spaces, Lot 90, located outside of Capitol Federal and The Rec, sees a lot of student traffic during the school day.
Junior Carolyn Seifert parks in Lot 90. As a marketing major, most of her classes take place nearby in Capitol Federal.
In prior years, parking wasn’t an issue for Seifert. She didn’t drive to class, since she lived on-campus. However, this year she is among the approximate 80% of KU students who live off-campus. At the same time, KU is receiving a higher number of incoming students on campus than usual.
“Finding a parking spot is awful,” Seifert said. “...It’s taken me like 10 minutes each day to find a parking spot, just milling around.”
KU doesn’t currently limit the sale of yellow permits, although they have in the past, according to de Vries. She said the practice was stopped due to inefficiency.
“For example, with a limit on permits valid in Lot 90, there were often 200 or more empty parking spaces because of how much variation there is in students’ schedules, and at least that many more students wanted the Lot 90 permit but couldn’t buy it,” de Vries said in an email.
Junior pre-business student Sadie Gilliland has had a similar experience navigating Lot 90. She said she sometimes comes to campus in the morning before her first class at 1 p.m., searches for a spot and then leaves until things calm down from the morning rush.
“If I would have had class when I got here at 10 it would have been impossible,” Gilliland said. “I wouldn’t have been able to make that class.”
Lots are fullest from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day, according to de Vries.
“We encourage students to consider parking in a different parking lot in the first place, instead of circling Lot 90 for ages,” de Vries said in an email.
However, KU Parking is working to improve the parking situation.
“Last week, we converted an additional approximately 120 parking spaces in under-utilized staff parking to yellow, in parking Lots 61 and 93,” de Vries said in an email. “There are also several less popular yellow zones.”
Students can return parking permits and receive a full refund by sending an email request to kupark@ku.edu by Friday, Sept. 1 or within 10 business days of purchase after classes began.