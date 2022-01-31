While KU Transportation Services initially faced some challenges implementing its new enforcement device called the Barnacle, statistics from Fall 2021 show the device’s success.
The Barnacle was deployed for the first time on campus in Fall 2021. The Barnacle has become more accepted on campus with some exceptions.
The Barnacle is a newly-developed enforcement tool that is being introduced on several college campuses across the country. The tool locks to the violating vehicle's windshield via suction cups to obstruct the driver's view. The tool is equipped with a GPS device that sends a tamper warning if the impounded vehicle is moving.
“People have called in; they're just yelling: ‘what is this thing, get this off my car,’” said Donna Hultine, the director of Transportation Services. “We just have to calmly explain, ‘you just need to do step one, do step two.’ Most people, we don't hear from them at all.”
KU Parking experienced device damage, as well as other incidents, relating to the Barnacle at the beginning of Fall 2021, Hultine said. However, the department has not faced any other challenges since November 2021.
From July 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022, KU Parking deployed the Barnacle 87 times.
Instead of paying a $75 tow fee, Barnacle charges a $35 release fee. KU Parking saved violators $3,480 in impound-related fees.
The Barnacle saved violators $6,525 in ticket fees in excessive violator tickets. KU Parking does not write those tickets with the Barnacle.
Out of 87 vehicles that had a Barnacle placed on them over the semester, 80 were released the same day by the vehicle owner. Four vehicles were released the next day and three vehicles were released the second day.
KU Parking tows vehicles 48 hours after a Barnacle is placed on them, but none of those vehicles were towed last semester.
KU Parking only had two officers each operating with one device in the fall semester. The number has increased to three devices.
KU Parking should make a better investment of its money, Vanessa Boese, a junior from Metairie, Louisiana, studying political science, said.
“[KU] Parking has failed to invest in a system that works properly but they decide that they're going to spend a bunch of money on a Barnacle,” Boese said.
The Barnacle is a less effective enforcement tool, Nina Graham, a senior from Waverly, Kansas, studying secondary education, said.
“If I was somebody who parked illegally, I would 100% chance that for 30 bucks,” Graham said.
Before the Barnacle was deployed on campus, KU Parking used wheel-locking.
“It [the wheel lock] is so cumbersome to use,” Hultine said. “If you didn't use it exactly right, somebody could pull it off.”
Contrary to the Barnacle, wheel-locking presented a hazard to officers, Hultine said.
“Some people come out, and they're really really mad; they react,” Hultine said. “If they're mad and you're bent down, and your back is turned to somebody, that's really scary for the officer. This Barnacle lets them maintain a standing position.”
While wheel locks can only be removed by an officer, violators can remove Barnacles off of their cars.
“The Barnacle allows the person to, on their own timeline, take it off their windshield and then bring it back to our office,” Hultine said.
KU Parking still faces challenges with some violators, but much less than it used to, Hultine said.
“In a perfect world we wouldn't have to [use the] Barnacle,” Hultine said. “In a perfect Barnacle world, we don't have any interaction, and they don't have to have an interaction with us.”
Hultine also encouraged students to comply with parking rules.
“It's not really my preference to have to stop and wheel-lock somebody or even Barnacle somebody,” Hultine said. “I would really just rather people never got a ticket and just parked legally.”