Tuition at the University of Kansas has increased by 5% across all campuses following a Kansas Board of Regents decision. The increase is the University’s first in five years.
In a presentation to the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) on May 17, Chancellor Douglas Girod cited inflation, maintenance costs and pay increases for University faculty and staff to explain the need for increasing tuition.
The Lawrence and Edwards campuses operate at an annual loss of $4.2 million, and the University of Kansas Medical Center at a loss of $3.6 million, according to Girod’s presentation.
For the University’s net gain to break even, the University would need a 6.7% increase in the Lawrence and Edwards campus and an 11.9% increase in the med center.
“We just didn’t feel like those numbers were appropriate or manageable, and we think we can manage with our request at 5%. Recognizing that it still creates some shortfalls,” Girod said.
Housing and Dining increases
KU Housing increased its rates for next year in all housing units, even in the Scholarship Halls, which are communities of 50 students per hall in 12 halls that KU Housing created to foster affordability and diversity on campus.
The cost for a space in a 4-person bedroom in K.K. Amini increased from $4,750 in the academic year of 2021-22 to $4,894 in 2022-23 and then to $5,120 in 2023-24, a 7.8% increase since 2021-22, according to KU Housing.
In Templin, the rate for a space in a 2-person bedroom increased from $6,600 in 2021-22 to $6,798 in 2022-23 and then to $7,104 in 2023-24, a 7.6% increase since 2021-22, according to KU Housing.
Housing had undergone a loss of revenue during COVID-19 because of the campus shutdown and President Donald Trump’s policies restricting the entry of international students.
Sarah Waters, director of KU Housing, did not respond to inquiries by the Kansan about the reason for the increases.
Bailee Myers, associate director of marketing and programs, said Dining had also increased its rates by 5% for 2023-24.
“The need for the increase is vital to KU Dining primarily due to rising food costs, and cost of labor,” Myers said.
As with Housing, Dining suffered immensely through COVID-19, losing revenue and employees. In the summer of 2022, Dining opted to replace cashiers with Grubhub kiosks so it can eliminate jobs.
KU won’t provide numbers about aid, termination of Pell Advantage
Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, director of news and media relations, told the Kansan that the state legislature approved $5 million in additional aid for the University.
As of fall 2022, the Pell Advantage Grant has been discontinued at the University. In April, Angela Karlin of the KU Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships told the Kansan that the federal government would be increasing the regular Pell Grant maximum aid to $13,000, but the Department of Education that the grant is going to be only $7,395 for the academic year of 2023-24.
Nick Stevens, interim vice provost of enrollment management, told the Kansan in April that the University would be increasing aid for students coming in Fall 2024 but did not provide any numbers.
Barcomb-Peterson told the Kansan in June that the University would be increasing need-based aid for students, again without providing estimates.