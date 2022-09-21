The University Senate announced on Sept. 20 that it is considering discontinuing the undergraduate certificate program for Holocaust and Genocide Studies within the Jewish Studies Department.
As a result of receiving a program discontinuance request, the Academic Policies and Procedures committee of University Governance will be holding a hearing for the public to provide remarks on the possible discontinuance on Sept. 28 at 2 P.M.
Individuals are asked to share their thoughts either by submitting a written brief by Friday, Sept. 23 to the AP&P Committee at govern@ku.edu to be granted time to speak at the hearing, or by speaking during the time allotted for community comments.
The hearing can be accessed here, with the passcode 467702. Questions are requested to be directed to University Governance at 785-864-5196 or govern@ku.edu.