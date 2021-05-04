Masks will continue to be required in campus buildings and classrooms at the University of Kansas in the fall semester, but only encouraged outdoors, said Mike Rounds, vice provost for human resources, public safety and operations, in an email to all KU faculty, staff and students. Additionally, lecture halls will no longer have capacity limits.
Rounds urged students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before leaving campus for summer break twice in the announcement.
“The most important step any of us can take is to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Rounds said.
Rounds outlined the similarities and differences between the current spring semester and next fall. Outdoor tents will continue to be available to students on campus, buses will return to regular capacity limits, social distancing will be encouraged and some staff positions will be designated for remote work.
“While the KU campus will look similar to our pre-pandemic environment, we will continue with important COVID-19 health and safety measures to protect ourselves and our community,” Rounds said.
In buildings, the CVKey app will not be required for entry and common areas will reopen, as well as break rooms and conference rooms. Additionally, hand sanitizing stations will remain available and water fountains will remain closed.
Rounds called on students to play an important role in the reopening.
“You will again play an important part in keeping our campus open and focused on teaching and research,” Rounds said. “Next year, your actions both on and off campus will again be the difference in KU successfully experiencing a more traditional on-campus teaching and learning environment.”
The fall semester will begin Aug. 23, 2021.