David Cook, the vice chancellor for Public Affairs and Economic Development for the University of Kansas, was named a finalist for North Dakota State University president on Tuesday.
In a press release, Billie Jo Lorius, the Communications Director for the North Dakota University System, said that Cook was among five highly qualified candidates who came from a range of backgrounds.
“Originally, 47 candidates met qualifications and were forwarded to the Presidential Search Committee for their initial review,” Lorius said. “The committee met in executive session on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, to discuss candidates. A round of in-person interviews took place in Minneapolis, January 5-6. Following those interviews, the search committee narrowed the pool to the five candidates invited to campus.”
Cook did not respond to repeated requests for comment for this story.
In addition to being vice chancellor, Cook is the chief executive officer of KU’s Edwards Campus in Overland Park. He started his career and received tenure at KU’s School of Medicine and later became a full professor at the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Cook is scheduled to talk in an open forum on Jan. 26th after a two day visit to the NDSU Campus in Fargo, which will be available to watch on Zoom.