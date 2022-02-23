David Cook, the vice chancellor for Public Affairs and Economic Development for the University of Kansas, has been chosen as North Dakota State University’s next president, NDSU announced on Wednesday.
Cook beat out 47 other candidates to get the job. In a press release, Jill Louters, a co-chair of the North Dakota State Board for Higher Education’s search committee, said that she was confident Cook would serve NDSU well.
“Through the process, we realized that we wanted a president who has a philosophy that is consistent with North Dakota values and has a vision that weaves into that culture,” Louters said. “Dr. Cook is that person.”
In an email to KU staff, Chancellor Douglas Girod said that while he was sad to see Cook leave, he was happy Cook was making his own path.
“As friends and colleagues, we can be happy for Dave,” Girod said. “As a university, we can be proud that his time at KU enabled him to refine his leadership skills and move on to the presidency of another outstanding institution.”
Girod also said in the email that University administration would be announcing a search for Cook’s replacement in the coming days.
Cook will assume his new office in July 2022, according to NDSU’s press release. Cook did not respond to initial requests for comment for this story.