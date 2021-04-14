For the second summer in a row, the University of Kansas Applied English Center will offer a six-week training program designed for those looking to teach English to non-native speakers, the AEC announced March 25.
The Teaching English as a Foreign Language program includes over 100 hours of coursework, in addition to a 20 hour practicum, according to a press release by the AEC. The program initially launched in summer 2020.
“Knowing the basics of teaching English as a foreign language and having practiced techniques can give you the leg up you need,” AEC Director Valerie Pierce said in the press release. “A TEFL certificate program opens a world of possibilities.”
The AEC was founded at KU in 1964. They are involved in taking care of KU’s international student population by screening language ability and giving English language classes to ensure their success at KU.
The program’s application deadline is May 7, and the program costs $1,575. The training program will run from June 7 to July 16.