Days before University of Kansas students returned to classes, the vice provost of student affairs detailed in an email that students who don’t follow the institution’s COVID-19 policies and guidelines may face consequences — including, possibly, suspension.
Tammara Durham, the KU vice provost for student affairs, wrote to students that they need to refrain from having large gatherings and wear a mask at all times on campus. The policies will be mandatory to all students, including those who live on campus, off campus and attend online.
It’s unclear how KU will monitor students gathering.
“We trust you to make good decisions to protect yourself and others, but please be aware we will enforce a zero-tolerance policy for behavior that does not conform to safety guidelines,” Durham said.
KU students, faculty and staff also now have a way to report people on campus who do not wear face masks, Chancellor Douglas Girod and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer announced Wednesday in a coronavirus update video.
Masks are required on campus both indoors and outdoors, according to the mask policy. Masks were mandated on campus in June, but the official policy was released Monday.
Enforcement for the policy varies depending on whether the individual is a student, faculty or staff member. Anyone can report individuals not wearing a mask at unmask.ku.edu.
“I think the biggest change is a recognition that we need to be wearing masks indoors and outdoors — not just outdoors if you’re not socially distanced, but outdoors, period, if you’re on campus,” Girod said.
KU used a similar system to report tobacco users on campus, after it banned all tobacco products on campus.
Individuals may be excluded from campus if they do not wear a mask, including not being allowed to attend class, according to the policy.
Students will be held accountable either through Student Affairs or Academic Misconduct policies, depending on whether the student is in or outside class when a violation is reported.
Violations by staff and faculty will be handled through human resources.
“We’ve talked a lot and tried to build towards creating the most protection we can provide for people, but ultimately, it’s everybody’s responsibility,” Bichelmeyer said.
“Nobody can make you stand near someone who doesn’t have a mask on. Nobody can make you be or push you within six feet of anybody. Nobody can wash your hands for you,” she continued. “There’s a responsibility we all have in doing that work.”
KU rolled out mandatory testing Aug. 14. Anybody who will be physically on campus before Sept. 7 must get tested, Girod said. People who tested positive within the last 90 days will not have to get another test.
KU is providing testing for all students, staff and faculty for free. Individuals must make an appointment at a drive-thru testing site to complete the saliva test.
Testing will continue throughout the semester, Girod said. Surveillance testing through saliva tests will continue for those who don’t have symptoms. Diagnostic testing through nasal swabs will occur when an individual presents symptoms.
Girod did not specify whether additional testing would take place at Watkins Health Services or another location.
Surveillance testing will depend on the results of entry testing and behavior seen on campus, KU spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson told the Kansan in an email. There will be additional testing for high-risk groups and random samples during the fall semester.
Students exhibiting symptoms will need to arrange a test through Watkins Health Services.
Girod also emphasized the need for community members to track their symptoms through the CVKey app.
Several universities that attempted to hold in-person classes shifted to online instruction in recent days. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill moved classes online after at least four COVID-19 clusters emerged on campus within one week.
Durham referred to the institutions that have closed in her email, stating in part that KU would rely on students following its mandated policies and guidelines to remain open for the fall and spring.
“Now is the time to step up and demonstrate that our community is doing our part to help slow the spread,” Durham said.
Classes at KU begin Aug. 24. Douglas County has had at least 844 cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon.