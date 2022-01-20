The University of Kansas won’t send hazing reports in Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta to law enforcement, despite the fact that incidents in KU reports may be actual crimes.
The two KU fraternities had their registered organization status removed by the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards in early January. Reports showed several violations of the Code of Student Rights and Responsibilities, including hazing.
The University does not adjudicate crimes, KU spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said in an email to the Kansan. The university only adjudicates violations of the Code of Student Rights and Responsibilities
“If a victim decides to go to law enforcement regarding something that the university has investigated, the university will cooperate with that process,” Barcomb-Peterson said. “The university process restores power to victims, which means we will not take control away from a victim by triggering a criminal investigation they don’t want.”
Barcomb-Peterson said that the university process and the law process happen concurrently sometimes.
“Students themselves are provided their own copies of findings from university investigations,” Barcomb-Peterson said.
KU defines alcohol consumption, humiliation, isolation, sleep deprivation and sex acts as hazing practices common across student groups.
According to KU Student Conduct and Community Standards, 73% of students involved in social fraternities or sororities experienced behaviors meeting the definition of hazing in order to join or maintain membership in their group. 74% of students involved in varsity athletics programs experienced behaviors meeting the definition of hazing in order to join or maintain membership on their team. 47% of students have experienced hazing prior to coming to college.
KU provides a form for reporting hazing in student organizations.
Students can report violations anonymously, according to the reporting form. However, anonymous reporting can hinder the investigation process as it affects the university’s ability to follow up with the source of the information.
Mental health support at Counseling and Psychological Services
CAPS provides services to students who have been victimized by hazing by helping students to connect to resources and by providing individual therapy, said Laurie Wesely, the associate and clinical director of CAPS.
“Therapy can help promote healing when someone has been hurt at the hands of others,” Wesely said. “CAPS would like to encourage anyone who has been impacted by hazing to contact us for support and therapy.”
CAPS is located on the second floor of Watkins Health Services. Students can schedule appointments by calling 785-864-2277, or by going to CAPS at Watkins Memorial Health Center.