Governor Laura Kelly was the first Democratic governor in the nation to ban TikTok on state devices and networks on Wednesday, continuing nationwide action over growing concerns in the US about TikTok’s dominance and how much of the data the app collects is shared with the Chinese government.
In a statement, Kelly said that her concern was data privacy for all Kansans.
“TikTok mines users’ data and potentially makes it available to the Chinese Communist Party — a threat recognized by a growing group of bipartisan leaders across the United States,” Kelly said.
At the moment, this ban affects all executive branch agencies, commissions, boards and their employees. This also affects all state-owned devices. The ban does not cover a number of Kansas governmental entities, including the Kansas Board of Regents and, by extension, the University of Kansas.
Along with the 48% of 18-24 year olds who use TikTok according to Pew Research, the University also has a TikTok account which a potential ban would impact.
In the statement, Kelly called on all other state entities to implement bans on TikTok. A ban for the University of Kansas would have to come from either KBOR, which would involve all public universities in Kansas, or Chancellor Douglas Girod, which would only impact the University.
Neither the University nor KBOR responded to questions about whether they would follow the governor’s recommendation by the time of publication.
According to the statement, case-by-case exceptions would be made for “mission essential functions” and law enforcement activities.