KUnity candidate for Student Body President Andrew Moore and Vice Presidential candidate Will Cook outlined their platforms and what they plan to accomplish if they are elected to office in an interview with the Kansan.
Moore and Cook have released five different platforms on KUnity’s Instagram account, specifically surrounding topics including accessibility, reforming Student Senate, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, sustainability and mental health.
Mental health
When asked in the debate last month what KUnity’s top priority would be if elected, Cook outlined the coalition’s mental health platform. In their platform, they propose creating a fund through KU Endowment, designed to subsidize out of state counseling services and raise the student fee for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) by $6 to hire more staff and decrease wait times.
The student fee currently sits at $523.10. They indicated they were interested in reducing the out of pocket cost to students for CAPS appointments, but said they would need to work with CAPS to finalize the details.
“We’re interested in lowering the cost to students in a general sense,” Moore said. “It’s a fine balance because if you decrease the price, people are going to demand it more, which means they would need more personnel.”
Sustainability
In their sustainability platform, they propose convincing KU to divest from fossil fuels, increase recycling on campus and renewable energy projects across campus, make KU buildings more energy efficient, advocate to shift all KU vehicles to hybrid options, reintroduce a bike share program and work to plant more trees in underutilized areas on campus.
“The main body we’ll be working on with this will be the Student Environmental Advisory Board,” Moore said. “I think a lot of those projects will start pretty early on in our term.”
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
In their public platforms, KUnity proposed renaming the DEI committee to include anti-racism in the name, increase accountability, implement a community day of learning, introduce a DEI certificate program and create an identity board.
“It is absolutely important that Student Senate shows that they are not only against racism, but are also avidly fighting against racism on campus,” they said.
Increasing transparency and accountability within Student Senate
To increase transparency in Student Senate, Cook and Moore proposed hosting fireside chats, expanding the communications team and revamping the Senate’s outreach, according to their platform.
In order to increase accountability, Moore and Cook proposed convening a campus leaders council, automating the replacement senator policy and continuing with the hybrid format for meetings.
Cook, who currently serves as president of the Undergraduate Business Council, highlighted his value as an outsider.
“Andrew brought me on board to bring a fresh perspective and to help enhance the environment in Student Senate,” Cook said. “I don’t think it’s any hidden mystery that Student Senate is, and here’s a word that’s been tossed around a lot, toxic.”
Accessibility
In order to increase accessibility on campus, KUnity proposed improving Jaylift and campus accessibility. They plan to improve Jaylift by providing more training to drivers, assuring on-time arrivals and fixing the current scheduling process, according to their platform.
To improve campus accessibility, they proposed consistently testing push buttons on KU buildings, improving the Hawk Route and clearing walkways in cases of inclement weather, according to the platform.
“Our platform provides realistic ideas to significantly improve the lives of students at KU,” they said in their platform.
The Student Senate presidential election runs from April 18-April 24. KU students can vote online on RockChalkCentral.