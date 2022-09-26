At the start of their 20th programming year, the Dole Institute will host discussion groups concerning the 2022 midterm elections led by the former executive Washington editor of the Wall Street Journal and a weekly Capital Journal columnist Jerry Seib.
Seib, KU alumnus and 45 year veteran journalist, will lead a series of discussions focusing on the upcoming midterm elections, through mid-November at the Dole Institute. These discussions will provide KU students with opportunities to interact with guests who have expertise and prominence in politics.
“I hope to educate KU students, because if you look at the list of speakers coming to campus, there are a lot of experts,” Seib said. “We have President Biden's pollster, Donald Trump's pollster, Hillary Clinton's pollster, Barack Obama's pollster, and the former governor of Kansas and former congressman of Kansas to talk about Kansas politics. The list goes on.”
Seib said he hopes that these discussions will encourage KU students to get involved with politics, whether that be at the local level, state level, or national level.
“I want students there more than anybody. It is happening on a college campus for a reason,” Seib said. “These are really discussion groups I'm having, they are not lectures, they are not lessons, they are discussions.”
The upcoming 2022 midterms will have everything on the line, according to Seib. Control of the house, control of the senate, and the shape of the rest of the Biden term is up for grabs. Seib said that students should vote because many elections are determined by a handful of voters.
“Young voters have a history of being very hard to get out, especially in midterm elections,” Seib said. “If young voters show up in the same kinds of numbers they showed up in 2020, 2018, and 2016, then they will make a big difference.”
Seib’s discussions are largely geared toward KU students and wants them to educate themselves since he has watched politics throughout his career in journalism. Additionally, he has interviewed every US president since Ronald Reagan and covered 18 national political conventions.
“I think experience matters a lot. And I have been lucky to accumulate a lot of it and I want to bring it back to conversations,” Seib said.
Drawing upon his experiences, Seib kicked off the discussion series on Wednesday, Sept. 15, with insight into the overview of the 2022 midterm landscape. The panelists in attendance were Tony Fabrizio, leading republican pollster, and John Anzalone, chief pollster for President Biden.
“When you pit inflation and economic issues against abortion and gun violence, a majority picked the inflation and the economic concerns over that depending on the state,” Fabrizio said during the discussion. “The closer [the margin] is, the better the Democrat does. The wider the margin, the better the Republican does.”
Catherine Magaña, a senior majoring in political science and student advisory board coordinator at the Dole Institute, was present at Wednesday’s discussion.
“I thought it was very enlightening. I liked being able to see the pollsters kind of get into it,” Magaña said. “They are both very partisan but had a lot of very good insight.”
Future discussions will include topics such as the current political polarization of the country, key senate races in Kansas, and how the midterm election results will impact Washington. They will occur every Wednesday until Nov. 16 from 4 to 5:30 pm at the Dole Institute of Politics.
“I think in a system that's as divided as ours you need…energy, new perspectives and new ideals,” Seib said. “I desperately hope young people on this campus and across the country do what they have done in the last several elections, which is take that seriously. That's what I hope I can help make happen at the Dole Institute.”
For more information about the upcoming discussions, you can visit the Dole Institute’s calendar.