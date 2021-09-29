The fifth panel of the ‘Native Hosts’ exhibit on display at the Spencer Museum of Art at the University of Kansas was stolen Tuesday, according to an email sent out by campus leaders.
The Indigenous artwork represented this year’s Common Work of Art, “Native Hosts.” Earlier this month, the four other panels were vandalized.
“Unequivocally, we condemn this hurtful crime,” the email said. “The implications extend far beyond the felony theft that it is and reach deeply into Native communities that have worked for visibility.”
The Spencer Museum of Art and campus leadership plan to restore the entirety of the work and host a public conversation about the vandalism and theft that occurred.
“We are equally committed to amplifying Indigenous and Native voices, which also enrich our experiences and environment,” the email said. “As we plan the reinstallation of the work in its entirety, we will engage with appropriate parties and communities to ensure their involvement and input.”
The Office of Public Safety is currently investigating the crime. Anyone with any information regarding the crime can contact the Public Safety Office at 785-864-5900.