The Republican-controlled Kansas House of Representatives is set to start debate today on congressional district boundaries, after the Senate voted last Friday to approve the controversial Ad Astra map. This map, widely panned by elected Democrats, would split Wyandotte County into two districts and separate Lawrence from the rest of Douglas County, moving it into the 1st Congressional District.
Ahead of the vote, the Kansan asked all four Lawrence-area representatives their thoughts on the bill. Representatives Mike Amyx, Christina Haswood, Dennis “Boog” Highberger and Barbara Ballard said that they were dispositioned to the map, with Haswood, Highberger and Ballard explicitly saying that they would be voting no against the Ad Astra map if it comes up for a vote.
In an email, Rep. Haswood criticized state Senate Republicans for passing this bill, saying that this was a partisan ploy.
“The bill SB 355: Ad Astra 2 map, that was passed out of the Senate is terrible and picks apart the city of Lawrence and splits Wyandotte County and putting them into Congressional District 1,” Haswood said. “This is problematic as this does a disservice to our rural western Kansans whose needs are drastically different than ours.”
Haswood specifically attacked the map’s specific focus on Lawrence.
“The specific pick of drawing Lawrence into CD1 is just plain partisan politics and diluting our voice as a community,” Haswood said. “The Senators that supported Ad Astra 2 map deliberately decided not to listen to the hundreds of testimonies submitted by community members and are choosing to look the other way instead of creating a fair and equitable map.”
Rep. Highberger said in an email that this was making a joke out of communities affected by the new map.
“The Senate congressional map is an outrageous example of partisan gerrymandering, and it almost seems like an intentional mockery of the principle of keeping communities of interest together,” Highberger said.
Rep. Ballard said that the changes in this map disproportionately affects minority populations, and called out Republicans for trying to do this again after they did it twenty years ago.
“To isolate Lawrence as a city out of District 2 and put it in 1 doesn’t make any sense at all. Twenty years ago they did something similar because they were trying to protect a candidate in Johnson County, and they split Lawrence straight down Iowa St. Everything east of Iowa stayed in the 3rd district, and everything of West went into the 1st district,” Ballard said. “[The map] has a great impact on voting, especially of people of color and Democratic voters as well. There is a purpose for “Ad Astra,” and I think it’s a political purpose.”
Rep. Amyx was the only representative that did not explicitly say he would be voting no, saying that he would “not be very supportive.” He said he disagreed with what the map was doing.
“I’m not real pleased with Douglas County being placed in the Big One,” Amyx said. “I think that our representation is better suited on the east side. I’m probably not very supportive right now.”
The Kansas House of Representatives gavels into session at 11 a.m. on Monday to begin discussion of redistricting maps. The Kansas Senate passed the Ad Astra-2 map on Friday on party lines, 26-9. You can view a livestream of the debate in the House here.
This is a developing story.