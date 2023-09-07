How the Lawrence Police Department (LPD) responds to 911 calls is about to undergo some changes. Lawrence is one of the several jurisdictions nationwide that will be researching and testing ways to respond to 911 calls that don’t involve sending armed law enforcement.
Alternatives to armed law enforcement include sending social workers or other unarmed responders who have been trained to de-escalate situations without the use of violence. Callers may also be connected to community resources that can help with their citations.
Lawrence and Douglas County have been chosen by the Harvard Kennedy School Government Performance Lab (GPL) alongside 14 other jurisdictions across the country. The different counties selected will share research with each other and will receive aid from the GPL.
“Alternative teams have the potential to reduce overreliance on traditional law enforcement and emergency medical responders by instead dispatching professionals equipped with the tools necessary to resolve a crisis without creating unnecessary criminal justice system involvement,” according to the GPL website. “This can create more equitable outcomes for communities of color and others disproportionately impacted by the criminal justice system.”
According to the GPL website, one of the new methods that will be tested is creating call decision trees that will be used to access what response a caller requires. Testing will be done on how to make these decision trees as effective as possible. The GPL will also help in training non-armed responders on how to peacefully de-escalate situations.
“Many times, officers are called to situations where a crime is not necessarily occurring, rather a person is experiencing mental health issues or is in crisis because of substance abuse. Some, but certainly not all these calls, can be handled by behavioral health specialists”, Laura McCabe, the communications manager for the LPD, said.
“Because a mental health crisis often also involves some element of criminal activity or danger, it’s very important to deploy the right responder at the right time for the right reasons to keep the community safe and keep the person in crisis safe," McCabe said.
The desire for non-armed responses has increased in recent years, in large part due to public outcry against police brutality. Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said, “the people we serve are asking for new ways to respond to crises.”
This year, the 14 different jurisdictions were selected from a pool of 40 applicants. The selection process was highly competitive. They were chosen based on their “vision and commitment to equitably improving community safety and wellbeing; support from local leaders; collaboration across government departments; and commitment to have alternative response teams respond directly to 911 calls,” according to an LPD press release.
Lawrence Douglas County Fire Medical (LDCFM) will also be taking part in the research and testing, alongside LPD.
No date has been announced yet for when these changes will be implemented.