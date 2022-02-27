Dozens of community members gathered at Mass. Street in downtown Lawrence Sunday to show support for Ukraine during Russia’s ongoing invasion. The protest comes as a series of international protests occur to raise awareness about the invasion.
Several people with Ukrainian roots joined the rally, many in traditional Ukrainian clothing. Oleksandra Wallo, an associate professor in the University of Kansas Department of Slavic and Eurasian Languages & Literatures, said the situation in Ukraine for her family was horrific.
“Even though Lviv is relatively safe right now, there are sirens and people are going to bomb shelters,” Wallo said. “All of my family are still there. None of them have left. They’re all doing what they can. . . . some are entering the so-called ‘local defense units’ just in case this also comes to Western Ukraine. And for me, it’s all a blur. I haven’t slept properly since this all started.”
The situation in Ukraine is changing by the minute, with several news agencies reporting that Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert, straining what was already a tense situation. Wallo still has to teach, but she said that she’s been talking with the students who take her Ukrainian language classes about the situation in Ukraine.
“[My students] all want to know what’s going on, so on Friday, instead of a regular language class, we just had a discussion about what is going on,” Wallo said. “I made sure that they know that this is an unprovoked Russian aggression against Ukraine. We haven’t seen anything like it since World War II. The magnitude of destruction and attacks on civilian people is unimaginable.”
Among the community members were people speaking in Ukrainian, chanting in support of the country. Yama Mauruder, a native of Ukraine currently living in Stilwell, said that her family in Ukraine was forced to flee the capital city of Kyiv.
“It is absolutely heartbreaking to see that my uncles and aunts along with my grandpa having to flee their city life, having to flee their apartment in Kyiv. . . and go west and out of the city with such a short notice,” Mauruder said. “It is absolutely heartbreaking.”
Ukraine has been putting weapons in the hands of any and all people who are willing to fight, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declaring a draft for any male aged 18-60, and many more voluntarily taking up arms against Russian forces. Mauruder said that she was at the protest to express support for Ukrainians fighting right now.
“I am here at the protest to support all the people and support the Ukrainians who are fighting for freedom for the Ukrainian country,” Mauruder said.
Christine Smith, a member of the Lawrence Coalition for Peace and Justice and the organizer of Sunday’s protest, said that she only expected six people to show up, and that her goal was to get the message out and cause change.
“There are people that don’t want us messing around in Ukraine, and we don’t want Russia messing around in Ukraine either, but we don’t have a lot of pull with them, so we do what we can here,” Smith said.
Donations to help Ukraine can be made here, along with a variety of other organizations.