The Lawrence Public Library, along with the Douglas County district attorney’s office and the KU Legal Aid Clinic, hosted the annual Expungement Clinic on Monday.
Individuals who had been convicted of a crime, been held accountable and had paid their debt to society were able to have their record expunged. An expungement means that arrest records followed by criminal charges will be sealed from the public and allow those who were found guilty at one point more equal opportunities without discrimination.
Members of the community were met with a positive and professional atmosphere while getting their records expunged. One of the participants, who asked to remain anonymous, made it clear that they were there to protect their future and what may happen.
“It wouldn't affect my job at all, but I would really like to get it off the record in case I want to move or get another job somewhere else,” the anonymous member said.
Douglas County district attorney Suzanne Valdez was adamant about the importance and benefits of getting a record expunged.
“[Those who have their record expunged] can be integrated in our community, get jobs, get promoted if they have jobs, buy housing, all those things that are really important to be a part of our Douglas County community,” Valdez said.
For those who missed the expungement clinic on Sept. 12th, the DA and KU Legal Aid team plan on hosting more clinics. Valdez has high hopes of it becoming a biannual event in the fall and spring, with each new event being hosted by a new crop of students.
“We want to come to them and we want to make sure we meet the community where they are,” Valdez said.
Hosting more clinics will give more young lawyers from the KU Legal Aid Clinic the ability to practice their skills and directly improve their community while gaining experience.
“As a member of the community myself,” law student and clinic worker Taylor Ross said, “having an ideology of looking out for one another, and treating others as equal members of society goes a long way.”
The students leading the expungements were not only able to help people within their community, but were able to help themselves build on their knowledge and experience of being a lawyer. Law student Matthew Volker spoke on how big of an opportunity it is for those who have marks on their records, saying that former convicts often face discrimination.
“There is a lot of discrimination that goes on with individuals who have been convicted of past offenses and it's super important that we use expungement as a way of pushing back on that type of discrimination,” Volker said.