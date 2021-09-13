Around 2:15 p.m. Monday, the Lawrence Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire call at Bailey Hall.
Seven emergency vehicles responded to the call after it was reported that smoke was visible on the second floor of the building, Fire Chief Shaun Coffey said.
Firefighters were not immediately sure whether there was an active structure fire present inside the building, but were prepared to enter the building if needed.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Abbey Lord contributed to this report.