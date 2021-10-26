Amid a celebration of the 51st anniversary of the Lawrence Gay Liberation Front, protesters from the hate group Westboro Baptist Church appeared in front of Watkins Museum and the University of Kansas Union on Wednesday, and again in front of The Commons at the University of Kansas on Friday. Counter-protesters showed up at all three locations, playing loud music to drown out the homophobic singing of Westboro protesters.

The Lawrence Gay Liberation Front, which started in 1970, was part of the local LGBT scene for several years, eventually morphing into today’s Spectrum KU. Westboro Baptist protestors were doing this same protesting 50 years ago, Leonard Grotta, a panelist on the beginnings of the Lawrence Gay Liberation Front and a former KU student, said.

“I was amazed that they’re still around,” Grotta said. “Some things changed, and some things didn’t.”

Reginald Brown, a former KU student and panelist on Wednesday’s panel, had a more curt response to Westboro.

“Same shit, different half century,” Brown said.

Watkins Museum is currently hosting an exhibit called “Not A Straight Path: The Fight for Queer Rights in Lawrence,” which will be on display until March 15. The executive director of the Watkins Museum Steve Nowak told the Kansan that he was unbothered by the Westboro protests.

“In terms of the protest, I don’t think it is an issue,” Nowak said. “People have a right to share their opinions and peaceful public protest is a recognized way to do that in our community and across the country. The Watkins Museum’s role is to share information to help public opinion develop and evolve.”

Student Body President Niya McAdoo was one of the first counter-protesters to show up Wednesday at the Student Union.

“I think it’s unfortunate that they choose hateful things to fill their lives with,” McAdoo said. “But, at the end of the day, people are going to do what they’re going to do. We have no control over that, we just have control over what our reaction is going to be, and our reaction was showing up together and proving folks wrong.”

Several other protesters showed up to protest alongside McAdoo on Wednesday and Friday. Grant Fitzsimmons, a KU junior and business administration major from Overland Park, said that it was a mere coincidence that he walked by and joined in.

“I was just walking along the street, saw this counter-protest going on and they all looked like they were fighting for something good, because Westboro Baptist Church is never good news,” he said. “I’m shocked that they have nothing better to do than spread hate and vial things toward students that aren’t doing anything wrong.”

For Jordan Miller, a KU junior and psychology major, Westboro protesting was personal. Miller said that Westboro had been a constant part of her life throughout high school.

“I’m gay. I don’t like when people tell me I’m going to hell. All these other things, that I am a ‘f*g.’ I don’t like it,” she said. “Honestly, I didn’t even know that they were protesting anything, because they have been in my life so often. They’ve been at my graduation, every pride event I’ve been to. I’ve seen them around my town. I’ve just had it with them. I see them so often, and they get smaller and smaller so that makes me hopeful.”

On Wednesday, a panel called “Lawrence Gay Liberation Front: The Beginnings” took place in the Kansas Union, where members who were part of the Lawrence Gay Liberation Front talked about their experiences fighting for recognition from KU Administration and the Student Senate.

Brown said they hoped that those young people who attended the panel got a sense of history from it.

“I think that within the gay community, there is a lot of history that is lost because it’s not passed on,” Brown said. “We lost an entire generation due to the AIDS epidemic, so it’s up to us who are here to pass it on... to those who follow.”

Grotta also said that he hoped young people got a sense of continuity, as well as “a sense of heritage, [because] they are not alone, [and] there are people who came before them and people will come after them.”

Nowak, in a statement about the Watkins exhibit, said that he felt fortunate to be able to exhibit this for the community.

“The exhibit traces the history of how local organizations and their allies made Lawrence a more welcoming place,” Nowak said. “We feel fortunate for this opportunity to partner with KU in the 51 Years Out celebration, commemorating the beginning of a movement that influenced both the university and the community and continues to do so today.”